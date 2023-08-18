The increasing regulatory support and growing technological advances such as virtual mirrors, could boost the automotive virtual exterior mirror market during the forecast period

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global automotive virtual exterior mirror market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2023 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 740 million is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for automotive virtual exterior mirrors is expected to close at US$ 220.9 million.

Increasing regulatory compliance and increased government stricter safety regulations and standards related to visibility and safety features in vehicles are anticipated to boost market demand for automotive virtual exterior mirrors during the forecast period.

The growing automotive industry and increased number of passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and trucks, directly lead to increased demand for virtual mirrors, fuelling the market demand.

The growing demand for ADAS technology drives market sales as it enhances overall vehicle safety and improves the driving experience, where exterior virtual mirrors play a prominent role in collecting surrounding data of the vehicles. Integration of virtual exterior mirrors with ADAS technologies creates an opportunity for market growth.

Don’t miss out on the latest market intelligence. Get your sample copy today: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85781

“Connect with our team of research specialists and unlock the optimal solution for driving your business growth”

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 190.0 Mn Estimated Value US$ 740.0 Mn Growth Rate – CAGR 16.4% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 172 Pages Market Segmentation By Component, Technology, Deployment Mode, Installation Type, Vehicle Type, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Gentex Corporation, Magna International Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Ficosa International, Hyundai Mobis, Harman Inernational, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Honda Motor Co., Ltd, BMW AG, Leopold Kostal GmbH & Co. KG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, YFAI (Yanfeng Automotive Interiors), Continental AG, Samvardhana Motherson Reflectec (SMR), Valeo S.A, Other Key Players

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the automotive virtual exterior mirror market was valued at US$ 190 million

By vehicle type, the passenger car segment dominated the global market, due to the implementation of advanced safety features in the passenger car segment of the automotive industry

In terms of components, the hardware segment accounted for major automotive virtual exterior mirror market share owing to an increase in the adoption of camera-based mirror systems.

Automotive Virtual Exterior Mirror Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

The growing consumer demand for vehicles with advanced technology features, including those that enhance safety and convenience influencing the automotive virtual exterior mirror market

Increasing technological advances and increased demand for advanced display technology, camera technology, and connectivity have made virtual exterior mirrors more practical and feasible for mass adoption.

Manufacturers are investing in research & innovation to offer features like auto-dimming, image enhancement, and better visibility during adverse weather conditions, enhancing the user experience.

Direct Purchase This Premium Report at – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85781<ype=S

Automotive Virtual Exterior Mirror Market – Regional Analysis

North America is projected to dominate the global automotive virtual exterior mirror market owing to the presence of a prominent automotive industry in the region. Stringent safety regulations and a push for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) can drive the adoption of technologies that enhance vehicle safety, such as virtual mirrors, in North America. The United States key region driving the adoption of automotive virtual exterior mirrors in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold a prominent share of the automotive virtual exterior mirror market due to the rising demand for advanced features in the automotive industry and the presence of a sizable consumer base in the region. The growing investment in advanced safety technologies by automakers, potentially driving the adoption of virtual mirrors.

Competitive Landscape

The automotive virtual exterior mirror market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of market players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global automotive virtual exterior mirror market report:

Gentex Corporation

Magna International Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Ficosa International

Hyundai Mobis

Harman Inernational

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Honda Motor Co., Ltd

BMW AG

Leopold Kostal GmbH & Co. KG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

YFAI (Yanfeng Automotive Interiors)

Continental AG

Samvardhana Motherson Reflectec (SMR)

Valeo S.A

Other Key Players

Key Developments in the Automotive Virtual Exterior Mirror Market

In August 2023 – The KOSTAL Group successfully completed the acquisition of the entire operating business of the Compleo Group. As a result, Compleo, one of the leading full-service providers of electric vehicle charging technology in Europe, is now part of the internationally active KOSTAL Group.

In July 2023 – Honda Motor Co., Ltd. announced that it has reached a basic agreement on a software development partnership with SCSK Corporation (SCSK), a Japan-based IT solution and service provider.

Discuss Implications for Your Industry Request Customized Research: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=85781

Automotive Virtual Exterior Mirror Market – Key Segments

Component

Hardware Displays Sensors Temperature Sensors Light Sensors Humidity Sensors Cameras Other Hardware Types

Software

Services

Technology

3D body scanning

Photo Accurate VFR

3D Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality

Others

Deployment Mode

On-Premises

Cloud

Installation Type

Fixed

Free Style

Vehicle Type

Passenger cars Hatchbacks Sedan Utility Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Duty Trucks

Buses and Coaches

Others

Distribution Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

IAM (Independent Aftermarket Manufacturer)

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Read More Related Reports:

Demand for Automotive Front End Module – Market Size, Trends, Analysis, Scope, Growth Drivers

Automotive Tire Market Size [2023-2031] | Industry Share, Growth

Automotive Diesel Engine Filters Industry Size, Growth Analysis, Future Scenario 2023-2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com