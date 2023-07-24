Increase in demand for passenger and commercial vehicles is anticipated to offer significant opportunities to market players

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The automotive wiper system industry was valued at US$ 6.3 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 8.9 Bn by 2031.

Wiper system is a crucial safety component of vehicles as it ensures suitable visibility to driver at all times by removing oil, dust, rainwater, and dirt on the windshield. Recent market trends indicate a shift from manual to automatic wiper system for improved driver convenience and increased safety.

Companies operating in the market are pursuing automated rain wiper system to tap into significant demand for advanced vehicle wipers. Rise in research and development of cost-effective automatic rain sensing wiper for commercial vehicles is broadening market outlook.

Market Snapshot:

Key Findings of Study

Rapid Rate of Adoption of Smart Wiper System in Automotive Industry

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are seeking next-generation automatic rain sensing wiper integrated with novel sensors, which is likely to accelerate market development. For instance, Hyundai Motor Company and Chevrolet adopted advanced wiper system for commercial and passenger vehicles. Significant growth in sales of passenger cars is anticipated to create lucrative business opportunities for market players. Increase in demand for next-generation automotive wiper system in commercial vehicles is likely to broaden market outlook.

Rise in Deployment of Wiper System in Passenger Cars

Increase in preference for smart and electric wiper system in the automotive industry offers lucrative opportunities to companies in the market. Rise in focus of vehicle manufacturers on the safety of passengers is likely to encourage continuous improvements in automotive electronics, especially motors, used in wipers.

In terms of sales channel, the aftermarket segment is projected to account for major market share during the forecast period. Recurrent demand for automotive wipers among vehicle owners is anticipated to drive the segment.

In terms of technology, the traditional segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Traditional wiper systems are cost-effective and hence are preferred over smart wiper system.

Key Growth Drivers of Global Automotive Wiper System Market

Steady increase in sales of sports utility vehicles (SUVs) and multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) in developing countries is expected to fuel the usage of wiper system. Rise in in sales of SUVs across the world is expected to augment the automotive wiper system market development.

Wiper manufacturers are conforming to the latest regulations pertaining to wiper blades for high-speed vehicles. Increase in adoption of advanced windscreen wiping system for 3-wheeler vehicles is anticipated to propel market size.

Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global market from 2023 to 2031. Rapid pace of commercialization of electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles in the region is anticipated to augment the demand for automotive wiper system. Significant rate of adoption of automotive wiper systems in China, India, Japan, and South Korea is anticipated to accelerate market development in Asia Pacific.

Rapid rate of adoption of automated rain-detection wiper systems in North America and Europe is projected to offer lucrative business opportunities to companies in the market. Rise in R&D in Controller Area Network (CAN) Bus Technology and other advanced communication technology is broadening market outlook. Usage of rain-detection wiper system in passenger cars is likely to increase considerably in the near future.

Competition Landscape

Presence of a large number of manufacturers in the automotive wiper system market is a key factor that accounts for a highly competitive business landscape. Most key players are adopting a combination of strategies to retain their stronghold in the market. These include mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, new product development, and partnerships.

Prominent companies operating in the automotive wiper system market are:

AM Equipment

ASMO Co. Ltd.

Denso Corporation

DOGA S.A.

DY Corporation

Exo-S

Federal-Mogul Corporation

METO Systems

Mitsuba Corporation

Texwipe

Robert Bosch GmbH

Trico Products

WEXCO Industries

Pilot Automotive

Segmentation

The automotive wiper system market is segmented based on

Wiper Type

Traditional Wipers

Rain Sensing Wipers

Rear Wipers

Headlight Wipers

Component Type

Wiper Blades

Wiper Motors

Wipers Arms

Rain Sensors

Linkages

Wiper Blade Material

Natural Rubber

Synthetic Rubber

Silicone

Technology

Traditional Wiper System

Hybrid Wiper System

Flat Blade Wiper System

Control

Automatic

Manual

Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars Hatchbacks Sedans Utility Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Duty Vehicles

Buses & Coaches

Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Region

North America

South America

Middle East & Africa

Europe

Asia Pacific

