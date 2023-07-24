Increase in demand for passenger and commercial vehicles is anticipated to offer significant opportunities to market players
Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The automotive wiper system industry was valued at US$ 6.3 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 8.9 Bn by 2031.
Wiper system is a crucial safety component of vehicles as it ensures suitable visibility to driver at all times by removing oil, dust, rainwater, and dirt on the windshield. Recent market trends indicate a shift from manual to automatic wiper system for improved driver convenience and increased safety.
Companies operating in the market are pursuing automated rain wiper system to tap into significant demand for advanced vehicle wipers. Rise in research and development of cost-effective automatic rain sensing wiper for commercial vehicles is broadening market outlook.
Market Snapshot:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Revenue
|US$ 6.3 Bn
|Estimated Value
|US$ 8.9 Bn
|Growth Rate – CAGR
|4.0%
|Forecast Period
|2023-2031
|No. of Pages
|210 Pages
|Market Segmentation
|By Wiper Type, Component Type, Wiper Blade Material, Technology, Control, Vehicle Type,
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America
|Companies Covered
Key Findings of Study
Rapid Rate of Adoption of Smart Wiper System in Automotive Industry
Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are seeking next-generation automatic rain sensing wiper integrated with novel sensors, which is likely to accelerate market development. For instance, Hyundai Motor Company and Chevrolet adopted advanced wiper system for commercial and passenger vehicles. Significant growth in sales of passenger cars is anticipated to create lucrative business opportunities for market players. Increase in demand for next-generation automotive wiper system in commercial vehicles is likely to broaden market outlook.
Rise in Deployment of Wiper System in Passenger Cars
Increase in preference for smart and electric wiper system in the automotive industry offers lucrative opportunities to companies in the market. Rise in focus of vehicle manufacturers on the safety of passengers is likely to encourage continuous improvements in automotive electronics, especially motors, used in wipers.
In terms of sales channel, the aftermarket segment is projected to account for major market share during the forecast period. Recurrent demand for automotive wipers among vehicle owners is anticipated to drive the segment.
In terms of technology, the traditional segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Traditional wiper systems are cost-effective and hence are preferred over smart wiper system.
Key Growth Drivers of Global Automotive Wiper System Market
- Steady increase in sales of sports utility vehicles (SUVs) and multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) in developing countries is expected to fuel the usage of wiper system. Rise in in sales of SUVs across the world is expected to augment the automotive wiper system market development.
- Wiper manufacturers are conforming to the latest regulations pertaining to wiper blades for high-speed vehicles. Increase in adoption of advanced windscreen wiping system for 3-wheeler vehicles is anticipated to propel market size.
Regional Landscape
Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global market from 2023 to 2031. Rapid pace of commercialization of electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles in the region is anticipated to augment the demand for automotive wiper system. Significant rate of adoption of automotive wiper systems in China, India, Japan, and South Korea is anticipated to accelerate market development in Asia Pacific.
Rapid rate of adoption of automated rain-detection wiper systems in North America and Europe is projected to offer lucrative business opportunities to companies in the market. Rise in R&D in Controller Area Network (CAN) Bus Technology and other advanced communication technology is broadening market outlook. Usage of rain-detection wiper system in passenger cars is likely to increase considerably in the near future.
Competition Landscape
Presence of a large number of manufacturers in the automotive wiper system market is a key factor that accounts for a highly competitive business landscape. Most key players are adopting a combination of strategies to retain their stronghold in the market. These include mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, new product development, and partnerships.
Prominent companies operating in the automotive wiper system market are:
- AM Equipment
- ASMO Co. Ltd.
- Denso Corporation
- DOGA S.A.
- DY Corporation
- Exo-S
- Federal-Mogul Corporation
- METO Systems
- Mitsuba Corporation
- Texwipe
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Trico Products
- WEXCO Industries
- Pilot Automotive
Segmentation
The automotive wiper system market is segmented based on
Wiper Type
- Traditional Wipers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear Wipers
- Headlight Wipers
Component Type
- Wiper Blades
- Wiper Motors
- Wipers Arms
- Rain Sensors
- Linkages
Wiper Blade Material
- Natural Rubber
- Synthetic Rubber
- Silicone
Technology
- Traditional Wiper System
- Hybrid Wiper System
- Flat Blade Wiper System
Control
- Automatic
- Manual
Vehicle Type
- Passenger Cars
- Hatchbacks
- Sedans
- Utility Vehicles
- Light Commercial Vehicles
- Heavy Duty Vehicles
- Buses & Coaches
Sales Channel
- OEM
- Aftermarket
Region
- North America
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
