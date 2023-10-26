The automotive wiring harness market thrives as electric vehicles and advanced automotive electronics systems fuel the demand for intricate, high-performance wiring solutions.
Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The automotive wiring harness market was estimated to have acquired US$ 42.66 billion in 2021. It is anticipated to register a 7.32% CAGR from 2022 to 2031, and by 2031, the market is likely to reach US$ 86.46 billion.
As the automotive industry shifts towards electric and autonomous vehicles, the demand for high-voltage wiring harnesses and data transmission cables is rising. Innovations in lightweight, high-capacity wiring solutions will be crucial. With connected vehicles becoming more prevalent, ensuring cybersecurity within the wiring harness is a burgeoning concern. Opportunities exist for companies specializing in secure data transmission and protection, guarding against cyber threats.
Implementing smart wiring harnesses with embedded sensors for real-time data monitoring and predictive maintenance presents a compelling opportunity. This enhances vehicle reliability and opens avenues for service-oriented business models. The industry is moving towards sustainability. Innovations in recyclable materials for wiring harnesses can address environmental concerns and align with evolving regulatory standards.
Key Findings of the Market Report
- The dominating vehicle type in the automotive wiring harness market is passenger vehicles, encompassing hatchbacks, sedans, and utility vehicles.
- Among the various applications in the automotive wiring harness market, the chassis automotive wiring harness dominates.
- Copper is the dominating material type in the automotive wiring harness market, known for its excellent electrical conductivity and reliability.
Market Trends for Automotive Wiring Harness
- Integrating 5G technology for advanced vehicle connectivity and communication is a growing trend, requiring specialized wiring solutions.
- The focus on lightweight vehicles drives demand for wiring harnesses made from materials like aluminum and advanced plastics to improve fuel efficiency.
- As vehicles become more complex with numerous sensors and electronics, simplified and efficient wiring harness designs are sought after.
- With the proliferation of electronics, ensuring electromagnetic compatibility becomes crucial, leading to innovations in shielding and insulating materials.
- A move towards modular and flexible wiring harness designs, accommodating varying vehicle architectures and future upgrades.
Global Market for Automotive Wiring Harness: Regional Outlook
- In North America, technological advancements and the rapid adoption of electric and autonomous vehicles drive the market. The region’s stringent safety and emission standards push for high-quality, compliant wiring solutions.
- Europe is a mature market focusing on sustainability and lightweight materials in line with environmental regulations. The automotive industry’s strong presence and emphasis on safety foster innovation in wiring harness technology.
- In Asia Pacific, burgeoning automotive production and expanding middle-class demographics fuel robust demand for wiring harnesses. With a shift towards low-cost manufacturing hubs and emerging markets, the region presents significant growth potential, making it a key driver in the global market.
Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market: Key Players
A mix of global giants and specialized manufacturers characterizes the competitive landscape of the automotive wiring harness market. Key players like Delphi Technologies, Sumitomo Electric Industries, and Lear Corporation dominate, offering comprehensive wiring solutions.
Specialized companies focus on niche segments, providing tailor-made harnesses for electric and hybrid vehicles, catering to the industry’s electrification trend. The market is highly competitive due to constant innovation in materials, design, and technology, with an increasing emphasis on cost-effective and high-performance solutions.
Strategic collaborations between automakers and wiring harness manufacturers continue to shape the market, further intensifying competition as companies vie to offer efficient, lightweight, and technologically advanced solutions in this rapidly evolving automotive sector. The following companies are well-known participants in the global automotive wiring harness market:
- Motherson Sumi Systems Limited
- Aptiv
- Borg Warner Inc.
- Continental AG
- CTS Corporation
- DENSO Corporation
- Dhoot Transmission
- Furakawa Electric Co. Ltd.
- Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Johnson Electric
- Lear Corporation
- Leoni AG
- MAHLE GmbH
- Mitsubishi Corporation
- Nidec Motors & Actuators
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Robertshaw Controls Pvt. Ltd.
- Spark Minda
- Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
- THB Group
- Valeo
- WABCO
- Yazaki Corporation
Product Portfolio
- Motherson Sumi Systems Limited offers a diverse product portfolio specializing in automotive solutions. They provide wiring harnesses, rearview mirrors, and interior and exterior components, ensuring safety, connectivity, and aesthetic appeal for vehicles worldwide.
- Aptiv boasts a comprehensive product portfolio focused on advanced technology for the automotive industry. They deliver cutting-edge electrical architecture, autonomous driving, and vehicle connectivity solutions, driving innovation in mobility.
Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market Segmentation
Vehicle Type
- Two Wheeler Vehicle
- Passenger Vehicle
- Hatchback
- Sedan
- Utility Vehicles
- Light Duty Commercial Vehicles
- Heavy Trucks
- Buses & Coaches
- Tractors & Agricultural Equipment
- Construction & Mining Equipment
Application
- Engine Harness
- Chassis Automotive Wiring Harness
- Body & Lighting Harness
- HVAC Automotive Wiring Harness
- Dashboard/Cabin Harness
- Battery Automotive Wiring Harness
- Seat Automotive Wiring Harness
- Sunroof Automotive Wiring Harness
- Door Automotive Wiring Harness
Material Type
- Metallic
- Copper
- Aluminum
- Other Metals
- Optical Fiber
- Plastic Optical Fiber
- Glass Optical Fiber
Sales Channel
- OEM
- Aftermarket
Category
- General Wires
- Heat Resistant Wires
- Shielded Wires
- Tubed Wires
Electric Vehicle Type
- Battery Electric Vehicle
- Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle
- Hybrid Electric Vehicle
Transmission Type
- Data Transmission
- Electricity Transmission
Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
