Major automotive wrap films market participants include 3M Company, GSWF GmbH s, Avery Dennison Corporation, GrafiWrap, Hexis S.A., MetroWrapz, Orafol Group, Incision Vinyl, Arlon Graphics, LLC, Wrap Films Systems, VViViD Vinyl, TeckWrap, KPMF USA Ltd, FELLERS and Ritrama S.p.A.

Selbyville, Delaware, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

The automotive wrap films market valuation is expected to surpass USD 41.6 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The rising demand for customization and branding among vehicle owners and businesses is propelling the market adoption. These films offer a cost-effective solution for transforming the appearance of vehicles, offering unique designs, colors, and finishes to enhance aesthetic appeal and brand visibility. Of late, the popularity of vehicle personalization and protection is significantly increasing. Automotive wrap films market also serve as a means of expressing individual style preferences and provide a protective layer against scratches, UV rays, and environmental elements, thereby preserving the original paintwork and extending the lifespan of vehicles.

Rising technological advancements and innovations in automotive wrap films have made way for the development of high-quality vinyl materials, improved adhesive technologies, and advanced printing techniques. For instance, in September 2023, Alukovinyl, a leading car wrap manufacturer in China, unveiled its latest collection of high-quality and affordable chrome vinyl wraps for vehicles. These innovations have further led to the availability of durable, long-lasting wrap films with enhanced color retention, weather resistance, and ease of application for catering to the diverse needs and preferences of vehicle owners and professional installers.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/6465

Automotive wrap film market from the motorcycle wrap segment is projected to expand exponentially up to 2032, driven by the growing trend of motorcycle customization among enthusiasts and riders. Motorcycle films offer a versatile solution for achieving unique designs, colors, and graphics, allowing riders to express their individual style preferences and stand out on the road. These wraps also provide an added layer of protection against scratches, abrasions, and UV damage, helping to preserve the original paintwork and extend the lifespan of the motorcycles.

With respect to end use, the automotive wrap films market value from the motorsports & racing segment will record lucrative expansion from 2023 to 2032. The intense competition and high visibility associated with motorsports events is creating a strong demand for branding and sponsorship opportunities among racing teams and sponsors. Automotive wrap films offer a cost-effective and versatile solution for showcasing logos, team colors, and promotional messages of sponsors on racing vehicles for enhancing brand visibility and recognition on the track and beyond.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/6465

Asia Pacific automotive wrap film market is likely to witness significant growth up to 2032, attributed to increasing disposable incomes and changing consumer preferences across emerging economies, such as China, India, and Southeast Asian countries. The growing popularity of vehicle personalization and branding among urban millennials and enthusiasts in the region is propelling the adoption of automotive wrap films as a cost-effective means of achieving unique designs, colors, and finishes to enhance aesthetic appeal and individuality, further stimulating the regional market growth.

Some of the prominent automotive wrap films market players include 3M Company, GSWF GmbH s, Avery Dennison Corporation, GrafiWrap, Hexis S.A., MetroWrapz, Orafol Group, Incision Vinyl, Arlon Graphics, LLC, Wrap Films Systems, VViViD Vinyl, TeckWrap, KPMF USA Ltd, FELLERS and Ritrama S.p.A. These firms are focusing on new product developments to proliferate their product portfolio and customer base. To cite an instance, in June 2023, Wrapmte launched Tesla Cybertruck wrap configurator for helping consumers in visualizing their chosen wrap.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Industry coverage

1.2 Market scope & definition

1.3 Base estimates & calculations

1.3.1 Data collection

1.4 Forecast parameters

1.5 COVID-19 impact analysis at global level

1.6 Data validation

1.7 Data Sources

1.7.1 Primary

1.7.2 Secondary

1.7.2.1 Paid sources

1.7.2.2 Unpaid sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Automotive wrap films market 3600 synopsis, 2018 – 2032

2.2 Business trends

2.3 Type trends

2.4 Application method trends

2.5 Film finish trends

2.6 Application trends

2.7 End-use trends

2.8 Regional trends

Chapter 3 Automotive Wrap Films market Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.3.1 By type

3.3.2 By application method

3.3.3 By film finish

3.3.4 By application

3.3.5 By end-use

3.4 COVID- 19 impact analysis

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.5.1 U.S.

3.5.2 Europe

3.6 Pricing analysis, 2022

3.7 Technology landscape

3.7.1 Future market trends

3.8 Porter’s analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis

3.10 Impact of Russia Ukraine war

Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2022

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company matrix analysis, 2022

4.3 Global company market share analysis, 2022

4.4 Competitive positioning matrix

4.5 Strategy dashboard

Browse our Reports Store – GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

Browse Related Reports:

Automotive Silicone Market – By Type (Silicone Elastomers, Silicone Adhesives and Sealants, Silicone Fluids and Greases, Silicone Resins), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Electric and Hybrid Vehicles), By Application & Forecast, 2024 – 2032

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/automotive-silicone-market

EV Battery Cell and Pack Materials Market Size – By Vehicle (BEV, HEV, PHEV, FCEV), By Battery (Lithium-ion, Lead-Acid, Nickel-Metal Hydride, Ultracapacitors, Sodium-ion), Regional Insights & Forecast, 2022–2030

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/ev-battery-cell-and-pack-materials-market

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: [email protected]