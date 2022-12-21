Automox Customer Ratings Continue to Fuel High Marks

Boulder, Colo, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Automox®, the cloud-native IT operations provider, today announced a series of recognitions from respected third-party software marketplace, G2. Automox received six total awards as part of G2’s Winter 2023 recognition cycle.

Automox emerged as a leader across G2’s Enterprise and Mid-Market Patch Management Grid® Reports, with nods to the platform’s exceptional ease of use for patching, in particular:

Easiest Setup, Enterprise

Highest User Adoption, Enterprise

High Performer, Enterprise

Leader, Patch Management

Leader, Mid-Market

Users Love Us

The awards were announced as Automox continues to push the boundaries of IT efficiency with its recent releases, which allow IT admins to automate vulnerability remediation and troubleshoot with remote control all from a single platform.

In the past few months, the company also debuted broad user interface (UI) updates, custom onboarding guidance modules, and robust support service offerings to create further efficiencies for customers.

“We’re hyper-focused on giving our customers a fast onboarding experience so they see near-instant returns on their investment and are able to quickly realize time savings as well as reduce their organizational risk, starting on day-zero,” said Nancy Anderson, VP of Customer Experience. “We hear over and over again that our customers love Automox because it’s just so easy to get started and use.”

New customers and free trial users can be up and running – automating Windows, Linux, and macOS patching – in 15 minutes or less. With the company’s relentless dedication to helping IT admins take time back in their day, customers can look forward to more tools that enable them to act proactively on Windows, macOS, and Linux endpoints from the cloud in 2023.

To find out more about why customers love Automox, see its full list of recent G2 reviews here.

