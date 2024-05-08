Today’s RSA Conference CISA Pledge launch event cements Automox as a committed leader, promoting durable changes in modern computing that make the cloud safer for its thousands of customers

Automox Signs CISA Secure by Design Pledge, Committing to Put Customer Security First Jason Kikta, CISO/SVP Product of Automox proudly signed the CISA Secure by Design Pledge today at RSA Conference, Moscone Center, San Francisco

AUSTIN, TX, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Automox, the leading Autonomous Endpoint Management cloud-native platform, today proudly signed and committed to the CISA Secure by Design Pledge at CISA’s RSA Conference launch event. This commitment solidifies the company’s already extensive security leadership, demonstrated in its recent TX-RAMP Level 2 Certification and a litany of others including SOC 2, SOC 3, CSA STAR, GDPR, EU-US DPF, and PCI-DSS.

CISA announced its Secure by Design Pledge at RSA Conference today, punctuating the occasion with a symbolic signing of the Pledge by executives of participating software vendors, including Automox. Jason Kikta, CISO/SVP Product of Automox said, “We committed to the pledge within a few hours of learning of it because it was so easy to commit to something already baked into our security culture. At Automox, we have been fans of CISA’s Secure By Design initiative since the original was released last year. It has long been incorporated into our security program as well as in our community advocacy.”

Automox includes its best-in-class security capabilities for every customer. Unlike many software vendors who charge more for fundamental security features, Automox believes that foundational protections like Multifactor Authentication (MFA), Single Sign-On (SSO), and log access are in every customer’s best interest. “The challenge for any security program is to achieve internal and external confidence. By setting consistent and objective standards, CISA’s Secure by Design pledge defines the fundamentals vendors should deliver to ensure their products and customers are protected. The Pledge enables vendors to earn confidence and demonstrate that they have their customers’ best interests as their top priority,” said Kikta.

Automox’s commitment the the Pledge runs much deeper than its symbolic signature. The company is sprinting to full compliance and is already in the later stages of that work.

Kikta went on to say, “Today’s diverse blend of on-premise, hybrid, and cloud architectures has led to a shift in exploitation tradecraft. Malicious actors benefit from too many vendors using cloud services as a way to obfuscate vulnerabilities. Those same vendors also seek to maximize revenue by turning security imperatives, like multifactor authentication and logs, into profit centers. The Secure by Design Pledge gives the market an objective mechanism to determine which vendors are acting as responsible partners.”

About Automox

Automox is the IT automation platform for modern organizations. Groundbreaking automation empowers IT professionals to prove vulnerabilities are fixed, slash cost and complexity, win back hours in their days, and delight end users. 350+ Automox Worklet automation scripts make it easy for IT to save time, reduce risk, and thoughtfully automate OS, third-party software, and configuration updates on Windows, macOS, and Linux desktops, laptops, and servers. Join thousands of IT heroes automating confidence across millions of endpoints with Automox. Learn more at www.automox.com, connect with the Automox Community, or connect with us on Twitter/X, Threads, LinkedIn, Facebook, Reddit, or Instagram.

