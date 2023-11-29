The global autonomous aircraft market is expected to reach US$ 26.2 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than 29.5%, primarily driven by the growing desire for more effective, affordable, and safe air transportation.

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Autonomous Aircraft Market is valued at US$ 4.3 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR of over 29.5% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the published market report by RationalStat





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Autonomous systems are designed to operate with precision and follow pre-programmed instructions, minimizing the potential for human error. Advanced sensors and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies enable autonomous aircraft to detect and avoid obstacles, reducing the risk of collisions.

Continued advancements in AI and machine learning contribute to the development of more sophisticated autonomous systems, enabling improved decision-making and adaptability, and are expected to boost the expansion of the autonomous aircraft market. In addition, progress in sensor technologies, including radar, lidar, and other sensing capabilities, enhances the perception and situational awareness of autonomous aircraft and also plays a key role in the expansion of the autonomous aircraft market.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global autonomous aircraft market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including level of automation, payload capacity, end user and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global autonomous aircraft market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global autonomous aircraft market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Request A Customization- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-autonomous-aircrafts-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Global Autonomous Aircraft Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of end user, military & defense is anticipated to cover a significant share of the autonomous aircraft market.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 4.3 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 26.2 billion Growth Rate 29.5% Key Market Drivers Rising demand for UAVs

Rising investments & research

Advancements in technology Companies Profiled Boeing

Airbus

Lockheed Martin

Elbit Systems

Northrop Grumman

Textron Systems

Skydio

Volocopter

Joby Aviation

Airobotics

EHang

EmbraerX

Explore more about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-autonomous-aircrafts-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global autonomous aircraft market include,

In October 2022, Wisk Aero, part of Boeing introduced a four-seater autonomous air taxi, featuring six front and rear rotors, with the front rotors having the ability to rotate vertically as well as horizontally.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global autonomous aircraft market growth include Boeing, Airbus, Lockheed Martin, Elbit Systems, Northrop Grumman, Textron Systems, Skydio, Volocopter, Joby Aviation, Airobotics, EHang, EmbraerX, among others.

Get A Free Sample- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-autonomous-aircrafts-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

RationalStat has segmented the global autonomous aircraft market based on level of automation, payload capacity, end user and region

Global Autonomous Aircraft Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Level of Automation Fully Autonomous Semi-Autonomous

Global Autonomous Aircraft Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Payload Capacity Low Medium High

Global Autonomous Aircraft Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Commercial Military & Defense Others

Global Autonomous Aircraft Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Autonomous Aircraft Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country US Canada Latin America Autonomous Aircraft Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Autonomous Aircraft Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Autonomous Aircraft Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Autonomous Aircraft Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Autonomous Aircraft Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



For more information about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-autonomous-aircrafts-market/

Key Questions Answered in the Autonomous Aircraft Report:

What will be the market value of the global autonomous aircraft market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global autonomous aircraft market?

What are the market drivers of the global autonomous aircraft market?

What are the key trends in the global autonomous aircraft market?

Which is the leading region in the global autonomous aircraft market?

What are the major companies operating in the global autonomous aircraft market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global autonomous aircraft market?

Running a year End discount of 20%- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-autonomous-aircrafts-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Explore Our Trending Reports

Global Drone Inspection and Monitoring Market – Global drone inspection and monitoring market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during the forecast period of 2023-2028 and was valued at around US$ 6.6 billion in 2022.

– Global drone inspection and monitoring market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during the forecast period of 2023-2028 and was valued at around US$ 6.6 billion in 2022. Global Aircraft Lighting Market – Global aircraft lighting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during the forecast period of 2023-2028 and was valued at around US$ 690 million in 2022.

Global aircraft lighting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during the forecast period of 2023-2028 and was valued at around US$ 690 million in 2022. Global Autonomous Aircrafts Market – According to RationalStat analysis, the market value of the global autonomous aircraft market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period 2023-2028.

According to RationalStat analysis, the market value of the global autonomous aircraft market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period 2023-2028. Global Synthetic Aperture Radar Market – Global Synthetic Aperture Radar Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Global Synthetic Aperture Radar Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Global Very Light Aircraft Market – Global Very Light Aircraft Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Global Very Light Aircraft Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Global Space Habitat Market – Global Space Habitat Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

– Global Space Habitat Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Global Aviation Titanium Alloy Market – Global Aviation Titanium Alloy Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Global Aviation Titanium Alloy Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Global Aerospace Hose Market – Factors contributing to the growth of the market include increasing aircraft production, technological advancements, stringent safety regulations, increasing air passenger traffic, growing military aircraft fleet, and increasing focus on fuel efficiency and environmental sustainability.

Factors contributing to the growth of the market include increasing aircraft production, technological advancements, stringent safety regulations, increasing air passenger traffic, growing military aircraft fleet, and increasing focus on fuel efficiency and environmental sustainability. Global Targeting Pods Market – Global Targeting Pods Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Global Targeting Pods Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Global Commercial Aircraft Emergency Generators Market– Global Commercial Aircraft Emergency Generators

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

Download Key Insights and Market Data – Raise a Query

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

Contact

RationalStat LLC

Kimberly Shaw,

Content and Press Manager

sales@rationalstat.com

US Phone: +1 302 803 5429

UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245