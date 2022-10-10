Major autonomous last mile delivery market participants include Amazon.com, Aurora Innovation, Alibaba Group, FedEx Corporation, Flirtey (Skydrop), Flytrex, JD.com, Matternet, Nuro, Ottonomy Inc., Refraction AI, Robomart, Teleratail, Skycart, Starship Technologies, Tusimple, Udelv, Waymo, Weride, Wing, Wingcopter, and Zipline.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The autonomous last mile delivery market is expected to record a valuation of USD 3 billion by 2030, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

Regulatory bodies around the world are making efforts to introduce autonomous vehicles on the streets, to facilitate the transition toward driverless transportation. Citing an instance, in February 2020, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) approved 5,000 R2 delivery vehicles from Nuro to be produced for two years, subject to the company reporting any incidents.

In terms of platform, the autonomous last mile delivery market is poised to exhibit over 25% CAGR from the truck & van segment between 2022 and 2030. This growth can be credited to the surging investment by service providers in the purchase of trucks and vans for deliveries. Growing concerns regarding road safety have also increased the demand for autonomous trucks. According to estimates from World Economic Forum, more than 90% of road accidents were caused by human errors.

To address this, many truck OEMs are exploring semi-autonomous and autonomous trucks equipped with partial self-driving features. These include emergency braking, cruise control, collision avoidance, and lane departure warning system. Additionally, truck platooning is emerging as an affordable option for logistic companies in Europe and North America. These factors, coupled with strong demand from an increasingly competitive e-commerce sector will promote the use of autonomous vehicles in last mile delivery applications.

Autonomous last mile delivery market share from the food and beverages applications valued at more than USD 150 million in 2021. Food delivery companies are collaborating with major automakers to add autonomous vehicles to their fleets as last mile delivery solutions, asserting a positive influence on the industry forecast. For instance, in January 2019, DoorDash partnered with Cruise Automation, the self-driving car subsidiary of General Motors, to utilize autonomous vehicles for delivering food to some customers in the San Francisco area.

Asia Pacific autonomous last mile delivery market is estimated to attain a growth rate of nearly 25% through 2030. This growth is attributed to the rising demand for faster parcel deliveries in the region. According to data from a Parcel Perform and iPrice Group study, close to 34% of consumers across Southeast Asia consider parcel delivery as a major challenge in e-commerce. Long delivery transit times and lack of clear communication regarding delivery status are among the common consumer complaints.

In response to this, e-commerce businesses in the APAC region are exploring autonomous vehicles as a solution to fill workforce shortages during peak and night hours to streamline delivery activities. Countries like China, for instance, are conducting trail runs for autonomous last mile delivery across private communities, logistic parks, open public roads, and university campuses.

Top players operating in the autonomous last mile delivery market are Alibaba Group, FedEx Corporation, Flirtey (Skydrop), Flytrex, JD.com, Matternet, Nuro, Ottonomy Inc., Refraction AI, Robomart, Teleratail, Skycart, Starship Technologies, Tusimple, Udelv, and Waymo. These leaders are establishing partnerships to initiate new programs and reinforce their market position.

