The Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) market is driven by advancements in AI and robotics, increasing demand for automation in manufacturing and logistics, and labor shortages. Key restraints include high initial costs, technical challenges related to navigation and safety, and regulatory hurdles. The need for robust cybersecurity measures and potential job displacement also pose challenges. Despite these, continuous innovation and the growing e-commerce sector promise significant growth opportunities.

Lewes, Delaware, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Autonomous Mobile Robot Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.5% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 2.96 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 16.04 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=29063

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Global Autonomous Mobile Robot Market ”

202 – Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Scope Of The Report

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2021-2031 GROWTH RATE CAGR of ~23.5% from 2024 to 2031 BASE YEAR FOR VALUATION 2024 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2021-2023 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031 QUANTITATIVE UNITS Value in USD Billion REPORT COVERAGE Historical and Forecast Revenue Forecast, Historical and Forecast Volume, Growth Factors, Trends, Key Players, Segmentation Analysis SEGMENTS COVERED Product

Battery Type

Components

End User REGIONS COVERED North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World KEY PLAYERS ABB, Bleum, Boston Dynamics, Clearpath Robotics, Inc. , Grey Orange, Harvest Automation, IAM Robotics inVia Robotics, Inc. , KUKA AG, Teradyne Inc., Simcorp Automation, Locus Robotics, Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Omron Adept, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, SMP Robotics, Softbank Robotics, Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz, Aethon, Others CUSTOMIZATION Report customization along with purchase available upon request

Autonomous Mobile Robot Market Overview

Technological Advancements in AI and Robotics: The Autonomous Mobile Robot Market is significantly influenced by advancements in AI and robotics. Advanced artificial intelligence (AI) facilitates more precise navigation and task execution, thereby enhancing efficiency and minimizing errors. Adoption is being facilitated by this technological advancement, particularly in industries that necessitate high precision and dependability.

Rising Demand for Automation: The Autonomous Mobile Robot Market is being driven by the growing demand for automation in logistics and manufacturing. Companies are progressively utilizing AMRs to improve productivity, reduce labor costs, and streamline operations. This trend is particularly robust in the warehousing and e-commerce sectors.

Labor Shortages and Cost Savings: The Autonomous Mobile Robot Market is significantly influenced by the necessity for cost-effective solutions and the persistent labor shortages. AMRs offer businesses a dependable alternative to human labor, particularly for repetitive or hazardous duties, resulting in significant cost savings and operational efficiency.

To Purchase a Comprehensive Report Analysis: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=29063

High Initial Investment Costs: The Autonomous Mobile Robot Market is confronted with obstacles due to the substantial initial investment costs. The cost of deploying AMRs, which encompasses the acquisition, integration, and maintenance of the systems, can serve as a substantial impediment, particularly for small to mid-sized enterprises with restricted budgets.

Technical and Safety Challenges: The Autonomous Mobile Robot Market is also constrained by technical challenges and safety concerns. The widespread adoption of this technology may be impeded by factors such as the need to ensure human-robot safety compliance and the complexity of navigation in dynamic environments. Substantial research and development and rigorous safety protocols are necessary to surmount these challenges.

Regulatory and Compliance Issues: The Autonomous Mobile Robot Market is confronted with regulatory and compliance challenges. It can be time-consuming and complex to navigate through the diverse regional regulations and ensure compliance with safety standards. These obstacles can result in the postponement of deployments and an increase in costs for businesses.

Geographic Dominance:

The Autonomous Mobile Robot Market is dominated by North America as a result of its robust robotics industry, substantial R&D investments, and early technology adoption. Europe closely follows, propelled by robust manufacturing sectors and favorable regulations. The rapid development of the Asia-Pacific region, particularly China and Japan, is a result of the significant expansion of e-commerce and industrial automation. The technological infrastructure and economic activities of these regions establish them as dominant participants in the global AMR market.

Autonomous Mobile Robot Market Key Players Shaping the Future

Major players, including ABB, Bleum, Boston Dynamics, Clearpath Robotics, Inc., Grey Orange, Harvest Automation, IAM Robotics inVia Robotics, Inc. , KUKA AG, Teradyne Inc., Simcorp Automation, Locus Robotics, Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Omron Adept, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, SMP Robotics, Softbank Robotics, Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz, Aethon, and more, play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Autonomous Mobile Robot Market. Financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis provide valuable insights into the industry’s key players.

Autonomous Mobile Robot Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Autonomous Mobile Robot Market into Product, Battery Type, Components, Application, End User, And Geography.

Autonomous Mobile Robot Market, by Product Goods-To-Person Picking Robots Inventory Robots Self-Driving Forklifts

Autonomous Mobile Robot Market, by Component Hardware Software

Autonomous Mobile Robot Market, by Battery Type Lead Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Nickel-based

Autonomous Mobile Robot Market, by Application Telematics Navigation Infotainment

Autonomous Mobile Robot Market, by End-User Warehousing & Logistics E-commerce & Retail Manufacturing Healthcare Hospitality

Autonomous Mobile Robot Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Global Next Generation Surgical Robotics Market Size by Surgery Type (Gynaecology Surgery, Urology Surgery, Neurosurgery), End-user (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Robotic Process Automation In Healthcare Market Size By Component (Software, Services, Implementation), By Operations (Rule-based, Knowledge-based), By Application (Claims Management, Clinical Documentation), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Telepresence Robot Market Size By Component (Head, Body), By Type (Stationary, Mobile), By Application (Education, Healthcare, Enterprise, Homecare), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Warehouse Robotics Market Size By Product (Mobile Robots, Articulated Robots, Cylindrical Robots, SCARA Robots, Parallel Robots, Cartesian Robots), Payload Capacity (Below 10 kg, 11 kg to 80 kg, 81 kg to 400 kg, 401 kg to 900 kg, Above 900 kg), Software (Warehouse Management System, Warehouse Control System, Warehouse Execution System), Application (E-commerce, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Food & Beverage, Healthcare), Function (Pick & Place, Palletizing & De-palletizing, Transportation, Packaging), By Geography, And Forecast

Leading Ways Through Which Robotics is shaping humankind’s future: A step too far

Visualize Autonomous Mobile Robot Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® stands at the forefront as a global leader in Research and Consulting, offering unparalleled analytical research solutions that empower organizations with the insights needed for critical business decisions. Celebrating 10+ years of service, VMR has been instrumental in providing founders and companies with precise, up-to-date research data.

With a team of 500+ Analysts and subject matter experts, VMR leverages internationally recognized research methodologies for data collection and analyses, covering over 15,000 high impact and niche markets. This robust team ensures data integrity and offers insights that are both informative and actionable, tailored to the strategic needs of businesses across various industries.

VMR’s domain expertise is recognized across 14 key industries, including Semiconductor & Electronics, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Energy, Technology, Automobiles, Defense, Mining, Manufacturing, Retail, and Agriculture & Food. In-depth market analysis cover over 52 countries, with advanced data collection methods and sophisticated research techniques being utilized. This approach allows for actionable insights to be furnished by seasoned analysts, equipping clients with the essential knowledge necessary for critical revenue decisions across these varied and vital industries.

Verified Market Research® is also a member of ESOMAR, an organization renowned for setting the benchmark in ethical and professional standards in market research. This affiliation highlights VMR’s dedication to conducting research with integrity and reliability, ensuring that the insights offered are not only valuable but also ethically sourced and respected worldwide.

CONTACT: Mr. Edwyne Fernandes Verified Market Research® US: +1 (650)-781-4080 US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768 Email: [email protected] Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/ Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter SOURCE – Verified Market Research®