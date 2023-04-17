Autonomous mobile robot industry is expected to register 15% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 propelled by the rising automation of manufacturing and other industrial operations.

Selbyville, Delaware, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per the report published by Global Market Insights Inc., the Global Autonomous Mobile Robot Market was estimated at USD 2 billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass a valuation of $9 billion by 2032, progressing at a CAGR of 15% from 2023 to 2032. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets.

The report reveals that increased hospitality funding will hasten the development of autonomous mobile robot software. For instance, in July 2022, Hustlers Hospitality secured over USD 850k in seed funding to expand its reach in six cities through over nine dedicated central kitchens by the end of FY2022-23. Such initiatives will boost the requirement for fully autonomous mobile robots for disinfection, cleaning, room service, and other hospitality applications. Likewise, the emphasis on improving health and hygiene and the awareness of operational efficiency, safety, and low cost will accelerate product sales.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5527





Autonomous mobile robots to gain traction for security and inspection of hazardous environments

Autonomous mobile robot market value from the security and inspection type segment will surpass USD 2.5 billion by 2032, given the strong focus of industrial robot manufacturers on novel product launches. A notable example is the introduction of Shandong OTO Robot Technology Co., Ltd.’s TUTU, an intelligent security patrolling robot, in April 2022. Equipped with cameras and sensors, such robots can navigate through unknown environments and detect potential hazards. The report says that the knowledge about the significant role of autonomous robots in security and inspection tasks will foster industry trends.

Key reasons for autonomous mobile robot market growth:

Emerging e-commerce and retail industry in Asia Pacific.

Rising demand from the manufacturing industry to supply material.

Growing application of autonomous mobile robot in hospitality industry.

Rise in demand for cleaning and disinfection robot across healthcare industry.

Increasing demand for security and inspection mobile robots.

Rise of e-commerce during COVID-19 proliferates the adoption of 3PL & logistics mobile robots

With respect to the end-use, the autonomous mobile robot market size from the 3PL and logistics segment registered over 16.5k units in 2022. The robust application scope in material handling, transportation, and supply chain inventory management is a key factor creating lucrative prospects for autonomous mobile robot manufacturers. With the rapid change in consumer behavior following the COVID-19 outbreak, e-commerce is growing at a rapid pace, and brands have been implementing various strategies to remain competitive. The report claims that these factors will fuel AMR usage in warehouse logistics applications.

Strong focus on industrial automation will stimulate the deployment of AMR technology in Europe

Europe autonomous mobile robot market share is anticipated to depict over 16% CAGR through 2023-2032, driven by the rise in industrial automation. Governments are also introducing favorable regulations and investing in AMR technology to drive automation, as a part of the effort to promote industrial innovation and competitiveness. However, due to the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic crisis, the European labor force declined considerably in the manufacturing sector, which may hinder the regional industry outlook to some extent over the forthcoming years.

Secure a copy of the premium research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/securecheckout/paymenta/5527?gmpaycod=sugmp

Collaborative business expansions by industry players will influence industry trends

Some of the key players in autonomous mobile robot market include Forwardx Robotics Inc., 6 River Systems, Zebra Fetch Robotics, SuperDroid Robots, OTTO Motors, ST Engineering Aethon, Inc., SoftBank Robotics, Seegrid Corp., ROBOTLAB Inc., Omron Group, Mobile Industrial Robots, MHS Global, Locus Robotics, Gideon Brothers, ABB Robotics, and Addverb technologies, among others. Strategic product launches, acquisitions, business expansions, and partnerships are among the prominent initiatives being undertaken by these companies to boost their market presence.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Impact of COVID-19 pandemic

3.2 Russia-Ukraine war impact

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.4 Price trend analysis

3.5 Patent analysis

3.6 Key initiative & news

3.7 Technology & innovation landscape

3.8 Regulatory landscape

3.9 Industry impact forces

3.10 Growth potential analysis

3.11 Porter’s analysis

3.12 PESTEL analysis

Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share, 2022

4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players, 2022

4.4 Competitive analysis of innovation leaders, 2022

4.5 Competitive positioning matrix

4.6 Strategic outlook matrix

Chapter 5 Autonomous Mobile Robot Market, By Type (Revenue and Shipment)

5.1 Key trends, by type

5.2 Delivery and Material Handling

5.3 Security & Inspection

5.4 Cleaning and Disinfection

Browse Our Reports Store – GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.





CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com