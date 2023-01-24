According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, North America dominated the market, accounting for 39.9% of the revenue share, Europe comes next, with a 23.3% share of North American sales.

Farmington, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Autosampler market was valued at USD 1,042.4 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2022 To 2030. An autosampler is a robot that takes samples of solids, liquids, and gases from large sources automatically over a set amount of time. It is often used for liquid injection, static and dynamic headspace, purge and trap, and fraction extraction. Autosamplers are used in many clinical and research settings. They are used with equipment like water analyzers, liquid and gas chromatographs, and titrators. They save the operator time, cut down on mistakes, and make sure accuracy and repeatability are higher than with manual sampling methods. So, these devices are used a lot in industries like oil and gas, food and drink, pharma, chem, and medicine.

Autosampler Market Recent Developments:

In 2017, the autosampler systems segment is expected to hold the largest share. The largest share of this segment is primarily attributed to the rapid adoption of LC autosampler systems in various industries such as pharmaceuticals and food & beverages.

Autosampler Market Segmentation Analysis:

Instruments called LC Autosamplers are used in liquid chromatography (LC) to automatically inject samples into the LC system. Most of the time, they are automated and can-do things like load and unload sample trays, prepare samples, wash and condition needles, and control pressure. They are used to make LC analyses faster and more accurate. This kind of autosampler is often used for manufacturing, quality control, and research and development. Instruments called GC Autosamplers are used in gas chromatography (GC) to automate the process of injecting samples. They can be attached directly to the GC inlet and are used to put a sample into the GC system. Most of the time, they are used for forensic, environmental, and industrial analysis. This kind of autosampler has a level of automation that manual injection systems don’t have.

The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries, the oil and gas industries, the food and beverage industries, the environmental testing industries, and other industries use autosamplers in different ways. Over 41% of all revenue came from the oil and gas sector, which was the market leader. This is because more and more people want complex tests done on samples taken from deep-sea wells or pipelines on land or at sea. Over the forecast period, growth is also expected to be driven by more money being put into exploration activities. Because autosamplers are used a lot in drug discovery programmes at different research institutions, the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical sector made up a big part of the overall revenue share.

Regional Outlook:

In 2019, 39.9% of the revenue came from North America, which led the market. During the time frame of the forecast, the region is expected to grow the fastest. This is because a lot of money has been put into research and development and analytical techniques have gotten better, making it possible to find proteins, metabolites, and other complex molecules. The US has the largest market share in this area.

Europe comes next, with a 23.3% share of North American sales in 2019. This is because chromatographic techniques are being used more and more. During the time frame of the forecast, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to have the highest CAGR, at 7.4%. This is because the biotech and pharmaceutical industries are growing in the area. This is likely to increase the use of autosamplers, which will help the market grow.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 7.2% from 2023 to 2030 Market Size in 2022 USD 1,042.4 Million By Type Autosampler Systems, (LC Autosamplers, GC Autosamplers), Autosamplers Accessories, (Syringes & Needles, Vials, Septum) By Applications Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Industry, Oil & Gas Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Environmental Testing Industry, Other End Users By Companies Agilent (US), Waters (US), Shimadzu (Japan), Thermo Fisher (US), PerkinElmer (US), Merck (Germany), Bio-Rad (US), Restek (US), Gilson (US), JASCO (US), SCION (US), GE Healthcare, and others Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Autosampler Market Growth Factor:

Growing use of chromatographic testing during drug development and growing acceptance of autosampler devices in a wide range of end-use industries because they are accurate are the two most important factors that are driving the growth of the global autosampler market. Over the next few years, the global autosampler market is also expected to be driven by increasing investments in research and development in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries. Growing demand for equipment like water analyzers, liquid chromatographs, titrators, and gas chromatographs is driving high growth in the global autosampler market in the near future.

Autosampler Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Agilent (US), Waters (US), Shimadzu (Japan), Thermo Fisher (US), PerkinElmer (US), Merck (Germany), Bio-Rad (US), Restek (US), Gilson (US), JASCO (US), SCION (US), GE Healthcare, and others.

Autosampler Market by Types:

Autosampler Systems LC Autosamplers GC Autosamplers Liquid Autosamplers Headspace Autosamplers All-in-one autosamplers

Autosamplers Accessories Syringes & Needles Vials Septum



Autosampler Market by Applications:

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Industry

Oil & Gas Industry

Food & Beverage Industry

Environmental Testing Industry

Other End Users

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

