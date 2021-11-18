Breaking News
AutoScheduler.AI Automates all Operational Warehouse Decision-Making in a Capacity-Considerate Way

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

AutoScheduler Helps Warehouse Sites Go on “Autopilot”

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AutoScheduler.AI, an innovative Warehouse Management System (WMS) accelerator, announces that customers gain a combined planning and execution system capable of integrating with any WMS, allowing the warehouse site to go on “autopilot.” With the use of advanced digital twin and artificial intelligence technology found in AutoScheduler.AI, users’ locations become more efficient through automated decision-making based on constraints within the warehouse environment.

“The WMS is not the problem, but a WMS doesn’t do everything that companies need to keep up with today’s market,” said Keith Moore, Chief Product Officer at AutoScheduler.AI. “There is too much going on within operations for any one planner to keep up. The only way a business will ever meet its customer schedules and requirements are to invest fully in digitizing and automating operations.”

There are more challenges than ever today in the warehousing market, from volatility in the transportation market to limited availability of warehouse labor to an increase in customer expectations. These challenges create a massive need to drive operational excellence inside distribution centers. Yet, processes inside the warehouse are highly fragmented, with operational decisions made by manual planners leveraging tribal knowledge.

To effectively manage a site, the era has arrived. It is imperative that companies automate all operational warehouse decision-making in a capacity-considerate way, freeing up people to fight the fires that pop up. This autopilot planning system leads to indirect labor savings, increased fill rate, increased load on time, and productivity improvements across direct labor by optimizing the work historically released and executed by warehouse operators.

AutoScheduler.AI ushers in this new era as the brains of an operation and is the only solution on the market designed to optimize operational activity to decrease touches and increase capacity per headcount.

Adds Moore, “Even at a mid-sized DC, the activities that AutoScheduler orchestrates can add up to millions of dollars in capacity growth and savings.”

About AutoScheduler.AI
AutoScheduler.AI s a supply chain analytics company focused on distribution center optimization that accelerates existing WMS capabilities with Intelligent Warehouse Orchestration. AutoScheduler’s powerful yet intuitive platform helps streamline operations across your facility by seamlessly integrating with existing WMS and ERP systems. It provides dynamic dock scheduling, level loading labor, balancing inventory overflow, proactively cross-docking, eliminating redundant workforce allocation, and more. We add prescriptive analytics and drive efficiencies for companies like P&G and others. For more information, contact www.autoscheduler.ai. 

Contact:
Becky Boyd
MediaFirst PR
Becky@MediaFirst.Net
Cell: (404) 421-8497  

