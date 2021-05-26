AutoScheduler.ai Presents “New Age Warehousing” Webinar

Next Webinar in this Free Series Focuses on Creating the Ideal Warehouse with Innovative Software

AUSTIN, Texas, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AutoScheduler.ai, an innovative Warehouse Management System (WMS) accelerator, announces a free webinar, “New Age Warehousing: Creating the Ideal Warehouse Fabric with Innovative Software.” The webinar, featuring Mark Fralick, Founder, GetUsROI LLC; Kevin DiVincenzo, VP of Engineering, AutoScheduler.ai; and Keith Moore, Chief Product Officer, AutoScheduler.ai, takes place on June 14, 2021, at 1:00 PM Central Time.

“Demand is up, complexity is at an all-time high, and there are more constraints than ever in a company’s supply chain,” said Keith Moore, Chief Product Officer, AutoScheduler.ai. “Yet the myriad of solutions that are currently in use, including warehouse management systems (WMS), warehouse execution systems, and order management systems, aren’t innovative enough to keep pace with the supply chains of today. You need systems that sit on top of the WMS and ERP to build inventory and capacity-constrained schedules, improving on-time, in-full (OTIF) fulfillment, reducing dock schedule conflicts, managing inventory, and eliminating workforce inefficiencies.”

Attendees at the New Age Warehousing webinar will learn how to:

Design logistics systems for inter-operability, taken from the likes of Netflix + Amazon

Think about a standard data exchange and orchestration layer for DCs

Share information across systems with tools like APIs instead of old-school techniques like socket messaging

Reduce the total cost of ownership of software

Hire the right people to handle 21st-century software

Presenters include:

Mark Fralick, the Godfather of modern WMS architectures, is the Founder of GetUsROI, a BlueYonder Accredited WMS implementer. GetUsROI LLC drives ROI in supply chain execution systems. As one of the original authors of the WMS (with Hoefflin, Verdeyen, and Harmatys) and the inventor and original developer of the MOCA Architecture, Fralick brings a view of WMS to the table that no one else really can.

Kevin DiVencenzo, AI Software Guru, is VP of Engineering at AutoScheduler.ai. He has over a decade of IT experience and a multi-disciplinary skill set that makes him a great problem solver. Previously he was a Technical Sergeant with the US Air Force and worked for Samsung and SparkCognition in various software engineering and development roles.

Keith Moore is the Chief Product Officer for AutoScheduler.ai. He spends most of his time working with his customers to deliver supply chain solutions focused on driving efficiency in distribution centers. Moore focuses on creating the future with the prescriptive warehouse. He was voted by Hart Energy Magazine as an Energy Innovator of the Year in 2020. He was also selected as a Pi Kappa Phi 30 under 30 member and holds multiple patents in the fields of neural architecture search and supply chain planning. Moore has been published by journals and groups like ISSA and OTC for his work in both cyber security and predictive maintenance applications.

To register for the free webinar, visit https://new.elasticwebcast.com/user/registration/index.php?videocast=NDIw.

About AutoScheduler.ai

AutoScheduler .ai is a supply chain analytics company focused on distribution center optimization that accelerates existing WMS capabilities with Intelligent Warehouse Orchestration. By seamlessly integrating with existing WMS and ERP systems, AutoScheduler’s powerful yet intuitive platform helps streamline operations across your facility. It provides dynamic dock scheduling, level loading labor, balancing inventory overflow, proactively cross-docking, eliminating redundant workforce allocation, and more. We add prescriptive analytics and drive efficiencies for companies like P&G and others. For more information, contact www.autoscheduler.ai.

