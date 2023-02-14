This award recognizes influential individuals in the industry whose achievements, hard work, and vision have shaped the global cold food supply chain.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AutoScheduler.AI, an innovative Warehouse Management System (WMS) accelerator, announces that CEO Keith Moore is the recipient of Food Logistics 2023 Rock Stars of the Supply Chain Award. Food Logistics is the only publication dedicated to covering product movement through the global cold food supply chain. This award recognizes influential individuals in the industry whose achievements, hard work, and vision have shaped the global cold food supply chain. Keith wins because he understands the challenges of the food logistics market and knows how to drive operational excellence within distribution centers for customers.

“As the brains of a distribution operation, AutoScheduler helps food and beverage companies decrease touches, increase capacity per headcount, overcome volatility, and improve customer satisfaction,” says Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler. AI “I’m thrilled to be named a Rock Star. Even at a mid-sized distribution center, the activities that AutoScheduler orchestrates can add up to millions of dollars in capacity growth and savings.”

“Not all rock stars are famous musicians. There are several rock stars right here in the cold chain, promoting workforce development, solving supply chain disruptions, mitigating risks, and helping to heal the supply chain,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

AutoScheduler is a warehouse resource planning and optimization platform that dynamically orchestrates all activities within the warehouse in conjunction with a WMS. Using capacity-constrained schedules, AutoScheduler will solve problems such as poor on-time in full deliveries, dock schedule conflicts, inventory shortages, inefficient workforce allocation, and the struggle to meet carrier appointment times. AutoScheduler.ai helps businesses manage what they need today to succeed while predicting what they need in the future to meet the increased demand in labor, space, and time.

Many of the Rock Star award winners are actively involved in understanding customers’ needs, creating problem-solving solutions, ensuring the safe transport of cold food and beverages, and adopting sustainable measures. The words used to describe them range from strategic, motivated, and dedicated to passionate, educator, and transformative.

“These rock stars rock. Period. They’re shaping the future of our global cold chains. And they’re doing so in a way that’s both humble and pragmatic. Every year, I’m honored to celebrate these go-getters, and this year is no exception,” Mayer says.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers, and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software, and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics and sister publication Supply & Demand Chain Executive are also home to LINK, LINK Educate podcast channels, LINK Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com, and more. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI creates dynamic warehouse plans directly injected into the WMS to optimize activities based on constraints, ensuring sites run optimally at peak performance. Our intuitive AI and Machine Learning platform, developed with P&G and implemented at P&G, Unilever, General Mills, and others, streamlines operations by seamlessly integrating with existing WMS & ERP. We provide dynamic dock scheduling, labor level-loading, inventory balancing, proactive cross-docking, redundant workforce elimination, and more. Clients benefit from prescriptive analytics to drive efficiencies and create value in the supply chain. For more information, email info@autoscheduler.ai.

