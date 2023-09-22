Listed as a Top 3 Finalist in CSCMP’s 3 Vs Awards that Celebrate the Incredible Potential within Startup Ecosystems

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AutoScheduler.AI, an innovative Warehouse Management System (WMS) accelerator, announces being named as a Finalist for CSCMP’s Best Innovative Startup/Early-Stage Award. As a Finalist, AutoScheduler is one of the top three companies in the startup/early-stage category that will present their case at the upcoming CSCMP Conference.

“It is truly an honor to be named to this prestigious list that recognizes innovation for delivering value,” says Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler.AI. “Our technology has deployed successfully to the largest CPGs, manufacturers and distributors, helping better meet on time, in-full deliveries, reduce overall warehouse touches, and improve efficiencies.”

According to a CSCMP announcement, “Due to overwhelming responses and truly exceptional entries, we were forced to delay this announcement, but after careful deliberation and consideration, our panels have made their selections. It is with great excitement that we now reveal the judges’ top finalists for the 3 Vs Business Innovation and the Best Overall Innovative Startup/Early-Stage contests.”

AutoScheduler is listed in the Best Overall Innovative Startup/Early Stage category and will present their case at CSCMP’s EDGE 2023 Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition in the exchange’s Innovation Theater on Monday, October 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in Kissimmee, Florida.

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI creates dynamic warehouse plans directly injected into the WMS to optimize activities based on constraints, ensuring sites run optimally at peak performance. Our intuitive AI and Machine Learning platform, developed with P&G and implemented at P&G, Unilever, General Mills, and others, streamlines operations by seamlessly integrating with existing WMS and ERP systems. We provide dynamic dock scheduling, labor level-loading, inventory balancing, proactive cross-docking, redundant workforce elimination, and more. Clients benefit from prescriptive analytics to drive efficiencies and create value in the supply chain. For more information, email info@autoscheduler.ai .