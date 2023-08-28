AutoScheduler Sponsors FourKites Visibility Conference in Chicago, Sept. 6-7

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AutoScheduler.AI, an innovative Warehouse Management System (WMS) accelerator, partners with leading supply chain visibility provider FourKites to bring visibility to products coming in and out of warehouses and distribution centers. Such granular visibility will help executives see exactly what is happening in their supply chain, determine bottlenecks that slow fulfillment, and uncover areas of cost reduction.

“More shippers than ever want visibility of their supply chain network, which includes production facilities, warehouses, transport modes, suppliers, and customers,” says Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler. “We are pleased to partner with FourKites to maximize the throughput of companies’ distribution networks.”

“This use case from a global food manufacturer is the first joint project to use FourKites data integrated with AutoScheduler, which resulted in a 28% increase in personnel productivity at their first site,” says Nimish Patel, Vice President, Global Alliances at FourKites. “We are very excited about this partnership with the AutoScheduler.AI team, and to bring the value of real-time supply chain visibility to more warehouses and distribution centers across the world.”

FourKites gives shippers a comprehensive view of all their inventory in transit around their network. This inventory can be in the yard, within warehouses, with intra-campus transfers, or at the dock or production facilities. AutoScheduler uses this visibility to streamline product flow through key distribution nodes, ensuring that distribution sites are not the bottleneck to delivery, thereby improving customer satisfaction with better on-time, in-full fulfillment.

AutoScheduler is sponsoring FourKites’ annual user conference, Visibility, which brings together over 700 supply chain leaders from the world’s largest brands, including Kimberly-Clark, Bayer, ARMADA, Eastman, and Dollar Tree, among others. AutoScheduler executives will be at the event in Chicago on September 6 – 7, 2023, to meet prospective customers and network with peers. To schedule a meeting with AutoScheduler.AI execs at the FourKites Visibility conference, send an email to: sales@autoscheduler.ai.

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI creates dynamic warehouse plans directly injected into the WMS to optimize activities based on constraints, ensuring sites run optimally at peak performance. Our intuitive AI and Machine Learning platform, developed with P&G and implemented at P&G, Unilever, General Mills, and others, streamlines operations by seamlessly integrating with existing WMS & ERP. We provide dynamic dock scheduling, labor level-loading, inventory balancing, proactive cross-docking, redundant workforce elimination, and more. Clients benefit from prescriptive analytics to drive efficiencies and create value in the supply chain. For more information, email info@autoscheduler.ai .

About FourKites

Leading global supply chain visibility platform FourKites® extends visibility beyond transportation into yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 3 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and last mile, and reaching over 200 countries and territories, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitize their end-to-end supply chains. More than 1,200 of the world’s most recognized brands — including 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies — trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains. To learn more, visit .https://www.fourkites.com/