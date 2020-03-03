Breaking News
Home / Top News / AutoZone 2nd Quarter EPS Increases 7.8% to $12.39; Same Store Sales Decrease 0.8%

AutoZone 2nd Quarter EPS Increases 7.8% to $12.39; Same Store Sales Decrease 0.8%

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 7 mins ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) today reported net sales of $2.5 billion for its second quarter (12 weeks) ended February 15, 2020, an increase of 2.6% from the second quarter of fiscal 2019 (12 weeks).  Domestic same store sales, or sales for stores open at least one year, decreased 0.8% for the quarter.

Operating profit increased 2.0% to $407.9 million. Net income for the quarter increased 1.6% over the same period last year to $299.3 million, while diluted earnings per share increased 7.8% to $12.39 per share from $11.49 per share in the year-ago quarter.

For the quarter, gross profit, as a percentage of sales, increased to 54.3% (versus 54.1% the same period last year) primarily driven by supply chain leverage. Operating expenses, as a percentage of sales, were 38.1% (versus 37.7% the same period last year), with deleverage primarily driven by domestic store payroll.

Under its share repurchase program, AutoZone repurchased 267 thousand shares of its common stock for $314.8 million during the second quarter, at an average price of $1,180 per share.  At the end of the second quarter, the Company had $962 million remaining under its current share repurchase authorization.

The Company’s inventory increased 7.0% over the same period last year, driven by new stores and increased product placement.  Inventory per store was $713 thousand versus $690 thousand last year and $694 thousand last quarter.  Net inventory, defined as merchandise inventories less accounts payable, on a per store basis, was a negative $41 thousand versus negative $58 thousand last year and negative $71 thousand last quarter.

“I would like to thank all AutoZoners across the enterprise for their strong focus on delivering an excellent and differentiated customer experience.  Our sales performance in our fiscal second quarter did not meet our plans or expectations.  We had particularly challenging sales in specific weather sensitive categories and geographies, indicating to us that the mild winter was a considerable headwind to our and our industry’s sales performance.  In light of the challenging sales environment, our team again delivered solid earnings, growing EBIT by 2.0% and EPS by 7.8%.  As we enter our seasonally strong second half of the year, we are optimistic about our prospects for the balance of the year.  We continue to make good progress on our strategic initiatives primarily focused on great service, further penetration of the Commercial market, enhanced inventory assortments, improved local market expanded parts availability and leveraging technology to improve customer interactions and make us more efficient.  We will continue to manage this business for the long-term and will invest capital using our disciplined approach all focused on delivering great service, terrific opportunities for our AutoZoners and ultimately strong returns for our investors while supporting the communities we serve,” said Bill Rhodes, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

During the quarter ended February 15, 2020, AutoZone opened 25 new stores in the U.S., two in Mexico and one in Brazil.  As of February 15, 2020, the Company had 5,815 stores in the U.S., 608 stores in Mexico and 38 stores in Brazil for a total store count of 6,461.

AutoZone is the leading retailer and a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas.  Each store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.  Many stores also have a commercial sales program that provides commercial credit and prompt delivery of parts and other products to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations, and public sector accounts. We also have commercial programs in stores in Mexico and Brazil.  AutoZone also sells the ALLDATA brand automotive diagnostic and repair software through www.alldata.com and www.alldatadiy.com. Additionally, we sell automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products through www.autozone.com and our commercial customers can make purchases through www.autozonepro.com. We also provide product information on our Duralast branded products through www.duralastparts.com. AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation services.

AutoZone will host a conference call this morning, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (EST) to discuss its second quarter results.  Investors may listen to the conference call live and review supporting slides on the AutoZone corporate website, www.autozone.com by clicking “Investor Relations,” located at the bottom of the page.  The call will also be available by dialing (210) 839-8923.  A replay of the call and slides will be available on AutoZone’s website.  In addition, a replay of the call will be available by dialing (203) 369-1211 through Friday, April 3, at 11:59 p.m. (EST).

This release includes certain financial information not derived in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”).  These non-GAAP financial measures include adjustments to reflect return on invested capital, adjusted debt and adjusted debt to EBITDAR.  These calculations include adjustments for pension termination charges and deferred tax liabilities. The Company believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provides information that is useful to investors as it indicates more clearly the Company’s comparative year-to-year operating results, but this information should not be considered a substitute for any measures derived in accordance with GAAP.  Management targets the Company’s capital structure in order to maintain its investment grade credit ratings and manages cash flows available for share repurchase by monitoring cash flows before share repurchases, as shown on the attached tables.  The Company believes this is important information for the management of its debt levels and share repurchases.  We have included a reconciliation of this additional information to the most comparable GAAP measures in the accompanying reconciliation tables.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements typically use words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “should,” “intend,” “plan,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “positioned,” “strategy,” “seek,” “may,” “could” and similar expressions. These are based on assumptions and assessments made by our management in light of experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors that we believe to be appropriate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation: product demand; energy prices; weather; competition; credit market conditions; cash flows; access to available and feasible financing; future stock repurchases; the impact of recessionary conditions; consumer debt levels; changes in laws or regulations; war and the prospect of war, including terrorist activity; inflation; the ability to hire, train and retain qualified employees; construction delays; the compromising of confidentiality, availability or integrity of information, including cyber-attacks; historic growth rate sustainability; downgrade of our credit ratings; damages to our reputation; challenges in international markets; failure or interruption of our information technology systems; origin and raw material costs of suppliers; disruption in our supply chain, due to public health epidemics or otherwise; impact of tariffs; anticipated impact of new accounting standards; and business interruptions. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are discussed in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section contained in Item 1A under Part 1 of the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended August 31, 2019, and these Risk Factors should be read carefully. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, and events described above and in the “Risk Factors” could materially and adversely affect our business. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results may materially differ from anticipated results.

Contact Information:
Financial: Brian Campbell at (901) 495-7005, [email protected]
Media: David McKinney at (901) 495-7951, [email protected]

 
 
AutoZone’s 2nd Quarter Highlights – Fiscal 2020
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
2nd Quarter, FY2020
(in thousands, except per share data)
 
    GAAP Results    
    12 Weeks Ended   12 Weeks Ended    
    February 15, 2020   February 9, 2019    
             
Net sales   $ 2,513,663     $ 2,450,568      
Cost of sales     1,147,600       1,125,461      
Gross profit     1,366,063       1,325,107      
Operating, SG&A expenses     958,125       925,087      
Operating profit (EBIT)     407,938       400,020      
Interest expense, net     44,335       41,362      
Income before taxes     363,603       358,658      
Income taxes(1)     64,321       64,020      
Net income   $ 299,282     $ 294,638      
Net income per share:            
Basic   $ 12.70     $ 11.71      
Diluted   $ 12.39     $ 11.49      
Weighted average shares outstanding:            
Basic     23,570       25,166      
Diluted     24,160       25,643      
 
(1)The Company’s effective tax rate was 17.7% for the twelve weeks ended February 15, 2020 and 17.8% for the comparable prior year period. The twelve weeks ended February 15, 2020 and the comparable prior year period include $15.0M and $14.0M in excess tax benefits from stock option exercises, respectively.
 
Year-To-Date 2nd Quarter, FY2020            
(in thousands, except per share data)   GAAP Results    
    24 Weeks Ended   24 Weeks Ended    
    February 15, 2020   February 9, 2019    
             
Net sales   $ 5,306,700     $ 5,092,302      
Cost of sales     2,439,569       2,349,721      
Gross profit     2,867,131       2,742,581      
Operating, SG&A expenses     1,959,170       1,854,742      
Operating profit (EBIT)     907,961       887,839      
Interest expense, net     88,078       80,369      
Income before taxes     819,883       807,470      
Income taxes(2)     170,263       161,426      
Net income   $ 649,620     $ 646,044      
Net income per share:            
Basic   $ 27.38     $ 25.44      
Diluted   $ 26.70     $ 24.97      
Weighted average shares outstanding:            
Basic     23,722       25,397      
Diluted     24,326       25,870      
 
(2)The Company’s effective tax rate was 20.8% for the twenty-four weeks ended February 15, 2020 and 20.0% for the comparable prior year period. The twenty-four weeks ended February 15, 2020 and the comparable prior year period include $16.5M and $25.2M in excess tax benefits from stock option exercises, respectively.
 
Selected Balance Sheet Information            
(in thousands)            
    February 15, 2020   February 9, 2019   August 31, 2019
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 152,970     $ 195,665     $ 176,300  
Merchandise inventories     4,606,211       4,305,469       4,319,113  
Current Assets     5,300,547       4,997,072       5,028,685  
Property and equipment, net     4,476,426       4,269,923       4,398,751  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     2,579,217              
Total Assets     12,863,749       9,745,095       9,895,913  
Accounts payable     4,869,914       4,669,568       4,864,912  
Current Liabilities     5,779,560       5,334,303       5,512,141  
Operating lease liabilities – long-term     2,494,840              
Total debt     5,451,471       5,111,201       5,206,344  
Stockholders’ deficit     (1,711,119 )     (1,594,362 )     (1,713,851 )
Working capital     (479,013 )     (337,231 )     (483,456 )
                 
                 

AutoZone’s 2nd Quarter Highlights – Fiscal 2020 
 
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations                
                 
Adjusted Debt / EBITDAR                
(in thousands, except adjusted debt to EBITDAR ratio)   Trailing 4 Quarters        
    February 15, 2020   February 9, 2019        
Net income     $ 1,620,797   $ 1,413,047        
Add:  Pension termination charge before tax     130,263        
  Interest expense   192,513   176,667        
  Income tax expense   422,949   435,129        
Adjusted EBIT   2,236,259   2,155,106        
                 
Add:  Depreciation and amortization   384,147   353,977        
  Rent expense(1)   339,117   317,228        
  Share-based expense   43,804   41,468        
Adjusted EBITDAR   $ 3,003,327   $ 2,867,779        
                 
Debt       $ 5,451,471   $ 5,111,201        
Financing Lease Liabilities   196,047   154,923        
Add: rent x 6(1)   2,034,702   1,903,368        
Adjusted debt   $ 7,682,220   $ 7,169,492        
                 
Adjusted debt to EBITDAR   2.6   2.5        
                 
       
Adjusted Return on Invested Capital (ROIC)                
(in thousands, except ROIC)                
          Trailing 4 Quarters        
          February 15, 2020   February 9, 2019        
Net income     $ 1,620,797   $ 1,413,047        
Adjustments:                  
  Pension termination charge before tax     130,263        
  Interest expense   192,513   176,667        
  Rent expense(1)   339,117   317,228        
  Tax effect(2)   (110,048)   (152,011)        
  Deferred tax liabilities, net of repatriation tax     (1,774)        
Adjusted after-tax return   $ 2,042,379   $ 1,883,420        
                 
Average debt(3)   $ 5,241,651   $ 5,054,281        
Average stockholders’ deficit(3)   (1,676,987)   (1,493,097)        
Add: Rent x 6(1)   2,034,702   1,903,368        
Average financing lease liabilities(3)   178,416   156,840        
Invested capital   $ 5,777,782   $ 5,621,392        
                       
Adjusted After-Tax ROIC   35.3%   33.5%        
                       
(1)Effective September 1, 2019, the Company adopted ASC 842, the new lease accounting standard that required the Company to recognize operating lease assets and liabilities on the balance sheet. The table below outlines the calculation of rent expense and reconciles rent expense to total lease cost, per ASC 842, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the twenty-four weeks ended February 15, 2020.
                       
                       
    Total lease cost, per ASC 842, for the 24 weeks ended February 15, 2020   $ 190,390        
    Less: Financing lease interest and amortization       (28,195)        
    Less: Variable operating lease components, related to insurance and common area maintenance for the 24 weeks ended February 15, 2020       (11,444)        
                       
    Rent expense for the 24 weeks ended February 15, 2020       150,751        
    Add: Rent expense for the 29 weeks ended August 31, 2019, as previously reported prior to the adoption of ASC 842       188,366        
    Rent expense for the 53 weeks ended February 15, 2020       $ 339,117        
 
(2)Effective tax rate over trailing four quarters ended February 15, 2020 is 20.7%. Effective tax rate over the trailing four quarters ended February 9, 2019 is 28.1% for pension termination and 23.5% for interest and rent expense.
(3)All averages are computed based on trailing 5 quarter balances.
                       
Other Selected Financial Information                
(in thousands)                 
          February 15, 2020   February 9, 2019        
                       
Cumulative share repurchases ($ since fiscal 1998)   $ 22,188,053   $ 20,265,408        
Remaining share repurchase authorization ($)   961,947   634,592        
                       
Cumulative share repurchases (shares since fiscal 1998)   147,540   145,764        
                       
Shares outstanding, end of quarter   23,488   24,958        
                       
                       
          12 Weeks Ended   12 Weeks Ended   24 Weeks Ended   24 Weeks Ended
          February 15, 2020   February 9, 2019   February 15, 2020   February 9, 2020
                       
Depreciation and amortization   $ 90,671   $ 83,778   $ 180,420   $ 166,230
                       
Capital spending   89,156   97,664   190,563   195,832
                 

AutoZone’s 2nd Quarter Highlights – Fiscal 2020 
Selected Operating Highlights                        
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations                    
                               
Store Count & Square Footage                        
                               
          12 Weeks Ended     12 Weeks Ended
     24 Weeks Ended     24 Weeks Ended
  
          February 15, 2020     February 9, 2019     February 15, 2020     February 9, 2019  
Domestic:                          
  Store count:                        
  Beginning stores     5,790         5,631         5,772         5,618    
  Stores opened     25         20         43         33    
  Ending domestic stores     5,815         5,651         5,815         5,651    
                               
  Relocated stores                             1    
                               
  Stores with commercial programs     4,942         4,788         4,942         4,788    
                               
  Square footage (in thousands)     38,077         36,970         38,077         36,970    
                               
Mexico stores:                          
  Beginning stores     606         567         604         564    
  Stores opened     2         1         4         4    
  Ending Mexico stores     608         568         608         568    
                               
Brazil stores:                          
  Beginning stores     37         20         35         20    
  Stores opened     1         2         3         2    
  Ending Brazil stores     38         22         38         22    
                               
Total stores       6,461         6,241         6,461         6,241    
                               
  Square footage (in thousands)     42,885         41,335         42,885         41,335    
  Square footage per store     6,638         6,623         6,638         6,623    
                               
Sales Statistics                        
($ in thousands, except sales per average square foot)                        
          12 Weeks Ended     12 Weeks Ended
     Trailing 4 Quarters      Trailing 4 Quarters  
Total AutoZone Stores (Domestic, Mexico and Brazil) February 15, 2020     February 9, 2019     February 15, 2020     February 9, 2019  
  Sales per average store   $ 382       $ 386       $ 1,867       $ 1,801    
  Sales per average square foot   $ 58       $ 58       $ 282       $ 272    
                               
Total Auto Parts (Domestic, Mexico and Brazil)                        
  Total auto parts sales   $ 2,464,988       $ 2,402,833       $ 11,857,188       $ 11,106,071 (1)  
  % Increase vs. LY     2.6 %       3.1 % (1)     6.8 %       3.1 %  
                               
Domestic Commercial                      
  Total domestic commercial sales   $ 556,924       $ 514,598       $ 2,679,732       $ 2,328,527    
  % Increase vs. LY     8.2 %       12.9 %       15.1 %       9.9 %  
                               
All Other (ALLDATA)                        
  All other sales   $ 48,675       $ 47,735       $ 220,953       $ 205,151 (2)  
  % Increase vs. LY     2.0 %       (41.4 %) (2)     7.7 %       (43.6 %)  
                               
(1) Results include IMC, which was sold during the third quarter of fiscal 2018 (effective April 4, 2018).              
(2) Results include AutoAnything, which was sold during the third quarter of fiscal 2018 (effective February 26, 2018).              
                               
          12 Weeks Ended     12 Weeks Ended
     24 Weeks Ended     24 Weeks Ended
  
          February 15, 2020     February 9, 2019     February 15, 2020     February 9, 2019  
Domestic same store sales     (0.8 %)       2.6 %       1.4 %       2.7 %  
                               
Inventory Statistics (Total Stores)                        
          as of     as of              
          February 15, 2020     February 9, 2019              
  Accounts payable/inventory     105.7 %       108.5 %              
                               
  ($ in thousands)                          
  Inventory     $ 4,606,211       $ 4,305,469                
  Inventory per store     713         690                
  Net inventory (net of payables)     (263,703 )       (364,099 )              
  Net inventory / per store     (41 )       (58 )              
                               
          Trailing 5 Quarters            
          February 15, 2020     February 9, 2019              
  Inventory turns     1.3 x       1.3 x              
                               

 

 

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.