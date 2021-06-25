Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / AutoZone Announces Senior Vice President Promotions

AutoZone Announces Senior Vice President Promotions

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO), today announces two Senior Vice President promotions. Dennis Leriche, Vice President, Stores, has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Store Operations and Grant McGee, Vice President, Stores, has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Commercial.

Dennis and Grant will join the Company’s Executive Committee and report to Preston Frazer, Executive Vice President, Store Operations, Commercial and Loss Prevention.

“We are very excited to announce today’s promotions. Dennis and Grant are experienced leaders and veteran AutoZoners who have delivered exceptional results throughout their careers. Both are well-suited to continue driving accelerated sales growth and serving our customers for many years to come,” said Bill Rhodes, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

About AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)
As of May 8, 2021, the Company had 5,975 stores in the U.S., 635 stores in Mexico and 47 stores in Brazil for a total store count of 6,657. AutoZone is the leading retailer and a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States. Each AutoZone store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.  Many stores also have a commercial sales program that provides commercial credit and prompt delivery of parts and other products to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations, and public sector accounts.  AutoZone also sells the ALLDATA brand diagnostic and repair software through www.alldata.com. Additionally, AutoZone sells automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products through www.autozone.com and our commercial customers can make purchases through www.autozonepro.com.  AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation.

Contact Information:

Media: David McKinney, 901-495-7951, [email protected]

Financial: Brian Campbell, 901-495-7005, [email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.