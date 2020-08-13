Breaking News
AutoZone Increases Hiring Efforts, Plans To Add 20,000 New Jobs

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:  AZO), the leading retailer and a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories, plans to hire more than 20,000 new AutoZoners (employees) nationwide to meet the growing demands of its Retail and Commercial customers at its more than 5,800 stores throughout the U.S.  “We are fortunate to be in a position to create so many rewarding jobs and career opportunities, especially in this current environment,” said Bill Rhodes, Chairman, President and CEO of AutoZone.

New job opportunities include Delivery Drivers, Parts Sales Managers and Full and Part-Time Sales Associates.  All applications must be submitted online at the AutoZone Careers site, www.autozone.com/careers.  We have opportunities in all 50 states in addition to our distribution centers in: Ontario, CA; Pasco, WA; Terrell, TX; Hazleton, PA; Lexington, TN; Lavonia, GA; Tolleson, AZ; Ocala, FL; Zanesville, OH; Danville, IL.  AutoZone also provides ongoing training and career development tools for AutoZoners. “We have such a unique and powerful culture at AutoZone built on our commitment to always putting our customers first and helping our teams succeed.  Our AutoZoners are truly incredible and are the very best people and professionals in any industry,” said Rhodes.

AutoZone is an equal opportunity employer.  “Embracing diversity is one of our core values and we strive to have our stores and distribution centers reflect the neighborhoods and communities we proudly serve,” said Rick Smith, Senior Vice President, Human Resources of AutoZone.  Since 2015, AutoZone has also hired more than 45,000 current and former U.S. Military Service members.  High school graduates, vocational and college students, retirees and veterans are also encouraged to apply.

About AutoZone:

As of May 9, 2020, the Company had 5,836 stores in the U.S., 610 stores in Mexico and 38 stores in Brazil for a total store count of 6,484. AutoZone is the leading retailer and a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States. Each AutoZone store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.  Many stores also have a commercial sales program that provides commercial credit and prompt delivery of parts and other products to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations, and public sector accounts.  AutoZone also sells the ALLDATA brand diagnostic and repair software through www.alldata.com. Additionally, AutoZone sells automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products through www.autozone.com and our commercial customers can make purchases through www.autozonepro.com.  AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation.

Media: David McKinney at (901) 495-7951, [email protected] 
Financial: Brian Campbell at (901) 495-7005, [email protected]

