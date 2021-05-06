AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 25, 2021

Breaking News
MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO), the nation’s leading auto parts retailer and a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories, will release results for its third quarter ended Saturday, May 8, 2021, before market open on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Additionally, the Company will host a one-hour conference call on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (EDT), to discuss the results of the quarter.

This call is being web cast and can be accessed, along with supporting slides, at AutoZone’s website at www.autozone.com and clicking on Investor Relations. Investors may also listen to the call by dialing (877) 407-8031. In addition, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (877)481-4010 and entering the passcode 41088 through June 24, 2021.

About AutoZone:

As of February 13, 2021, the Company had 5,951 stores in the U.S., 628 stores in Mexico, and 46 stores in Brazil for a total store count of 6,625.

AutoZone is the leading retailer and a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas. Each AutoZone store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Many stores also have a commercial sales program that provides commercial credit and prompt delivery of parts and other products to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations and public sector accounts. We also have commercial programs in all stores in Mexico and Brazil. AutoZone also sells the ALLDATA brand diagnostic and repair software through  www.alldata.com and www.alldatadiy.com. Additionally, we sell automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories and non-automotive products through www.autozone.com and our commercial customers can make purchases through www.autozonepro.com. We also provide product information on our Duralast branded products through www.duralastparts.com. AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation.

Financial: Brian Campbell at (901) 495-7005, [email protected]
Media: David McKinney at (901) 495-7951, [email protected] 

