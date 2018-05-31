AutoZone Vendor Summit Celebrates Accomplishments and Contributions of Top Suppliers

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) recognized 14 of its top suppliers at the annual AutoZone Vendor Summit on May 15, 2018, in Memphis, Tenn. Each company was selected for demonstrating exceptional collaboration, innovation and commitment to customer satisfaction throughout the last year.

Seven vendors received AutoZone WITTDTJR® awards (“What It Takes to Do the Job Right”): ACDelco; Big Time Products LLC; NGK Spark Plugs (U.S.A.), Inc.; Moveras LLC; AVA Enterprises, Inc.; Car-Freshner Corp; and Valvoline Inc. These vendors consistently ensured that AutoZone’s Do-It-Yourself (“DIY”) customers and professional installers have the parts and products necessary to best fix vehicles and keep them running smoothly.

Six vendors were selected for the prestigious AutoZone Extra Miler award: Osram Sylvania, Robert Bosch LLC, Lucas Oil Products, Inc., Automotive Parts Distribution International (ADPI) LLC, Dorman Products, Inc. and Old World Industries, LLC. The Extra Miler award honors those vendors who are “unfazed by obstacles, go above and beyond the call of duty, exceed expectations and consistently do more than expected.”

AutoZone named BBB Industries its 2018 Vendor of the Year. The company, which has done business with AutoZone for more than 18 years, was recognized for its commitment to say, “Yes, we can!” in supporting AutoZone’s customers and business. BBB Industries is a partner in every way from category management and branding to innovation, stepping up to transform key product lines into best-in-class categories.

“Our 2018 Vendor of the Year, BBB Industries and our Vendor Summit award winners make tremendous contributions to AutoZone’s success,” said Bill Hackney, Senior Vice President, Merchandising, Customer Satisfaction. “These suppliers collaborate, innovate and most importantly, help us meet customers’ needs. We celebrate their accomplishments and thank all of our suppliers for their support for and commitment to our customers and to AutoZone.”

About AutoZone:

As of May 5, 2018, AutoZone sells auto and light truck parts, chemicals and accessories through 5,540 AutoZone stores in the U.S., including the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico; 536 stores in Mexico; and 16 stores in Brazil for a total store count of 6,092.

AutoZone is the leading retailer and a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States. Each store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Many stores also have a commercial sales program that provides commercial credit and prompt delivery of parts and other products to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations, and public sector accounts. AutoZone also sells the ALLDATA brand diagnostic and repair software through www.alldata.com. Additionally, we sell automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products through www.autozone.com, and our commercial customers can make purchases through www.autozonepro.com. AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation.

Contact Information:

Media: Ray Pohlman, 866-966-3017, [email protected]

Financial: Brian Campbell, 901 495-7005, [email protected]