Dania Beach, FL, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ElevateUAV Summit is Drone Nerds’ inaugural industry conference designed to bring together leading manufacturers, thought leaders, enterprise organizations, developers, and enthusiasts with the shared goal of changing the way the world works. To promote education and innovation for the drone industry, ElevateUAV has established a full agenda of educational sessions. These sessions by leading experts will help drive impact, disrupt traditions, shift mindsets, and most importantly, help create a safer future where we can use technology for the greater good.

Joining industry-leading companies such as DJI, Pix4D, Sony, and Teledyne FLIR at the FIU Kovens Center, AUVSI will also participate by featuring an exciting session by their Trusted Operator™ Program Manager, Vernon Shurtz.

Vernon is a highly experienced Trusted Operator™ Level 3 Remote Pilot and Remote Pilot Instructor, an Adjunct Instructor at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, the Program Manager for AUVSI’s Trusted Operator™, and a US Navy Submarine Veteran. The ElevateUAV Summit will be held on July 26-27, 2023 at the FIU Biscayne Bay Kovens Conference Center in North Miami, FL.

There are numerous opportunities to get involved – attendees, speakers, exhibitors, and sponsors who wish to participate in the ElevateUAV Summit can connect with the event organizers at support@elevateuavsummit.com or register/submit an application at elevateuavsummit.com.

About Drone Nerds: Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring its customers have the right UAV solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection, and more.

