AV Homes, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Call

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AV Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:AVHI) announced today that it will release financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2017 after the market closes on Thursday, October 26, 2017. The Company will hold a conference call on Friday, October 27, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. EDT to discuss its results.

The conference call can be accessed in the following manner:

Teleconference: The call can be accessed by telephone domestically by dialing (877) 643-7158 or, for international callers, by dialing (914) 495-8565. A replay of the call will be available on October 27, 2017 beginning at approximately 11:30 a.m. EDT and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 domestically or, for international callers, by dialing (404) 537-3406. The conference ID for the conference call and replay is 98676473. The telephonic replay will be available until November 3, 2017.

Webcast: A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of AV Homes website at www.avhomesinc.com. A rebroadcast of the call will be available approximately one hour after the live broadcast.

About AV Homes, Inc.

AV Homes, Inc. is engaged in homebuilding and community development in Florida, the Carolinas and Arizona. Its principal operations are conducted in the greater Orlando, Jacksonville, Phoenix, Charlotte and Raleigh markets. The Company builds communities that serve both active adults (55 years and older) as well as people of all ages. AV Homes common shares trade on NASDAQ under the symbol AVHI. For more information, visit www.avhomesinc.com.

Investor Contact: Michael S. Burnett

[email protected]

480.214.7408