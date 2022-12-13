COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avaap, a fast-growing Workday Services Partner and management consulting organization, today announced its recognition on the Foundry’s Computerworld 2023 Best Places to Work in IT list for the ninth year in a row. This award recognizes employers that offer top benefits, foster teamwork, and invest in their IT employees through robust training and career development opportunities.

“Avaap’s year-over-year recognition as a best place to work is an honor and testament to the strong culture we have built as a team,” said Steve Csuka, Avaap CEO. “Employee-centric policies that attract and retain top talent, strategic partnerships, and focus on innovation are keys to Avaap’s success. We are continually looking at how we can enhance our benefits and the overall experience for individuals who build their career at Avaap while staying true to our shared core values for passion, transparency, collaboration, innovation, and genuineness.”

Since inception Avaap has provided its customers with certified, senior-level consultants with deep industry and technology experience to align strategy with technology investments, do more with their data, advance transformation goals, effectively manage change, and achieve sustainable results. Avaap’s management consulting practice brings experienced strategists and impartial expertise to system selection, business process excellence, program and project governance, organizational change management, and data and analytics. Avaap’s Workday business specializes in core HCM and Finance applications and Workday Student, with a track record of successful deployments in healthcare, higher education, nonprofit, and government.

“Adapting to a ‘new normal’ has put additional demands on IT organizations at companies of all sizes,” said Rob O’Regan, global director, content strategy, Foundry. “This year’s winning companies have stepped up with increased IT staffing and a variety of innovative professional development opportunities. The result of these efforts is that not only are IT staffs engaged and productive, but the entire business benefits from IT’s ability to support evolving workplace models and changing business and customer needs. Importantly, this year’s award winners are laser-focused on diversity initiatives to expand the IT talent pool and promote workplace diversity and inclusion.”

About Avaap

Avaap is an industry-focused management and technology consulting firm with experience in Workday, Tableau, and other applications. We offer full life cycle expertise from system selection through post-production support, including data analytics and a dedicated team with the skills and experience in planning and delivering successful change management programs. Organizations ranging from medium-sized businesses to large enterprises, including health systems, higher education institutions, and government agencies have partnered with Avaap for successful transformation. To learn more, visit www.avaap.com.

About the Best Places to Work in IT

The Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top work environments for technology professionals by Foundry’s Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, DEI, future of work, training, and retention. In addition, the rankings are reviewed and vetted by a panel of industry experts.

About Computerworld

Computerworld is the leading technology media brand empowering enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business advantage by skillfully exploiting today’s abundantly powerful web, mobile, and desktop applications. Computerworld also offers guidance to IT managers tasked with optimizing client systems—and helps businesses revolutionize the customer and employee experience with new collaboration platforms. Computerworld’s award-winning website (www.computerworld.com (http://www.computerworld.com)), strategic marketing solutions and research forms the hub of the world’s largest global IT media network and provides opportunities for IT vendors to engage this audience. Computerworld is published by Foundry. Company information is available at www.foundryco.com (http://www.foundryco.com).

