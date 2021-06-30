Avaap to Sell Infor Business to ASGN Incorporated

EDISON, N.J., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avaap, a leading advisory and technology management firm, today announced the sale of its Infor business unit to ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN). Avaap Infor will become part of ASGN Apex Systems’ division effective today.

Avaap colleagues dedicated to the Infor Healthcare, Infor Manufacturing, and Infor Europe business have helped organizations successfully implement Infor solutions for more than 15 years and gained recognition for ERP implementation leadership and as a five-time Infor Partner of the Year recipient. For eight years in a row, Avaap has been recognized as a Best Place to Work in IT from IDG Computerworld and as a Great Places to Work.

Avaap, which has a long history of helping organizations leverage enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources to drive transformation, will focus further on executing in its core market segments to drive long-term sustainable growth. The transaction provides strategic value to Avaap by increasing financial flexibility for investments in ongoing and future initiatives.

“We are excited for the next evolution of Avaap, and the transaction represents continued execution of the strategic plan to deliver excellent value to our customers, investors, and individuals who build their career at Avaap,” said Dhiraj Shah, Avaap founder and CEO. “Our strategic priorities include an increased focus and allocation of resources toward our other businesses to build momentum in the industries we serve while continuing to offer a best place to work experience for employees who choose to build their career at Avaap. Today’s announcement helps position Avaap to further grow our business, increase opportunities for employees, and unlock additional value for our investors.”

About Avaap

Avaap is an industry-focused management and technology consulting firm with experience in Workday, Tableau and other applications. We offer full life cycle expertise from system selection through post-production support, including BI and data analytics and a strategic approach to change management powered by Prosci® research, data, and concepts. Organizations ranging from medium-sized businesses to large enterprises, including health systems, higher education institutions, and government agencies have partnered with Avaap for successful transformation. To learn more, visit www.avaap.com.