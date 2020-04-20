Avadim Health’s Theraworx Protect Highlighted in National Association of Chain Drug Stores NACDS e-ssential Publication

Theraworx Protect Positioned as an Advanced Hygiene Solution for COVID-19 Pandemic by NACDS

ASHEVILLE, N.C., April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avadim Health, Inc. (“Avadim”) announced today that the NACDS included in its NACDS e-ssential publication Avadim’s recent article on the importance of its hospital brand, Theraworx Protect, which is filling gaps across multiple industries, including national and regional drug and grocery chains to help the retail pharmacist during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, Theraworx Protect has been recruited out of the hospital setting to serve office-based physicians, nurses, departments of transportation employees, federal agents, emergency service employees, border personnel, and national delivery employee corporations nationwide.

Theraworx Protect has been used in hospitals since 2013 and has been relied upon by the nation’s most recognizable institutions for the care of their most vulnerable patients. Theraworx Protect has previously been shipped to Africa to fill a role in the Ebola crisis. Now, the product is addressing one of the most vulnerable places on the body—the T-zone (eyes, nose and mouth). Facial cleansing is recommended by the CDC as a preventative measure to battle against viral transmission. Theraworx Protect’s unique method of action supports the natural antimicrobial function of the skin, critical in the approach that the CDC is recommending.

Ralph Lombardo, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Avadim, commented: “Theraworx Protect is essential during the current healthcare crisis not only for hospitals but also for federal agencies, emergency service personnel and other national corporations as they battle against this pandemic with exhausted supplies. NACDS is a highly esteemed organization and their NACDS e-ssential publication is widely respected as providing the most important and relevant industry news, and we are honored to be recognized by them. This is certainly a difficult time for our country, and we know our product is serving an important role in making a difference as we dramatically expand our distribution channels.”

NACDS represents traditional drug stores, supermarkets and mass merchants with pharmacies—from regional chains with four stores to national companies. NACDS is also focused on advocating for pro-patient and pro-pharmacy public policy. NACDS e-ssential articles are carefully curated and selected to be as relevant as possible on the news stories readers need to know about to stay ahead of the curve. NACDS e-ssential distills the most important industry news of the day on everything ranging from health and wellness, consumer goods, technology and more.

About Avadim Health, Inc.:

Avadim is a high-growth healthcare and wellness company that sells topical products to improve immune health, neuromuscular health and skin barrier health. Using its proprietary platform, called the Bionome Engineered Platform, Avadim has developed products that target the institutional care and self-care markets. The company believes there is significant unmet global demand for nonprescription options, such as its products, as an alternative to drugs that are more expensive or potentially addictive and can have long-term detrimental implications for health and society. Avadim’s mission, “Discovering New Ways to Care,” represents its strong belief that by harnessing the innate power of the skin’s ecosystem, it can improve the health of individuals with products that address current societal challenges, including access to care, affordability, drug resistance and addiction. Avadim uses an evidence-based approach to develop, test and market its products. This clinical evidence contributed to the successful registration of several of its products for Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement, and enables the sales teams to serve customers across the full continuum of care, from institutional care to self-care, including in hospitals, long-term care facilities, closed provider pharmacies, physician offices and retail pharmacies.

