Avalon Blockchain to Unwind Acquisition of Cryptocurrency Assets

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avalon Blockchain Inc. (formerly, World Mahjong Limited) (the “Company”) (CSE:AVLN) announces that it has reached an agreement with Avalon Life S.A. (the “Vendor”) to unwind the acquisition of certain cryptocurrency mining assets and digital currencies (the “Transaction Assets”) previously acquired by the Company (the “Transaction”).

Despite efforts on the part of both the Company and the Vendor, the parties were unable to reach a consensus surrounding the holding, conversion, trading and arbitrage of digital currencies acquired in the Transaction. As a result, the Company is unable to execute on its proposed business plan involving the Transaction Assets. In accordance with the agreement reached with the Vendor, the Company will return the Transaction Assets to the Vendor, and will arrange for the return to treasury and cancellation of 120,000,000 common shares issued by the Company in consideration for those assets.

In connection with completion of the Transaction, Avalon Projects Canada Inc., now a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, completed the offering of 37,154,502 subscription receipts, at a price of $0.50 per receipt. In light of the unwinding of the Transaction, the Company intends to offer subscribers the opportunity to rescind their subscriptions.

The offer to rescind will be made to all subscribers to the offering, and any subscribers electing within the prescribed timeframe will be entitled to a full refund of all subscription proceeds tendered to the Company. The Company will be contacting subscribers directly to make arrangements for rescission.

For further information, contact Anthony Alvaro at 604-763-5388.

On behalf of the Board,

AVALON BLOCKCHAIN INC.

Robert Cross, Chief Executive Officer

