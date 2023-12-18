FREEHOLD, N.J., Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avalon GloboCare Corp. (“Avalon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALBT), a developer of innovative precision diagnostics and provider of clinical laboratory services, today announced that it engaged ChtrBx, a marketing and branding company, to develop a marketing launch plan for KetoAir™ in North America, South America, the United Kingdom (UK) and the European Union (EU).

In April 2023, Avalon announced that it has partnered with Qi Diagnostics to exclusively distribute the KetoAir™ in North America, South America, the UK and the EU. KetoAir™ functions as a companion diagnostic and monitoring device, combined with an artificial intelligence (AI) nutritionist consultation for ketogenic dietary management (United States FDA registration number: 3026284320).

“We are excited to partner with ChtrBx to create a successful marketing plan to launch KetoAir™ in the U.S. and abroad,” commented David Jin, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Avalon. “ChtrBx’s founder, Roy Edmondson, has been successful in orchestrating and launching multimedia campaigns globally for major brand names such as Levi Strauss & Co, Kodak, BestBuy, Rocawear, Absolut and many more. We look forward to leveraging ChtrBx’s expertise to develop and execute an effective marketing program that we believe will yield positive results for KetoAir™.”

Roy Edmondson, CEO of ChtrBx, stated, “I look forward to working closely with Avalon to develop a strong global multimedia campaign utilizing advertising, PR, retail support, sponsorship, celebrity endorsements, flagship and pop-up stores, digital and social programming. I believe the KetoAir™ breathalyzer device is the perfect tool for health and wellness conscious individuals who are looking to optimize their ketosis state and body fat burning rate. The pocket-sized breathalyzer provides accurate and instant results in a single blow, giving the user the ability to monitor how different foods and activities affect their ketone level. We plan to soft launch KetoAir™ in 2024 followed by a hard launch in 2025.”

About Avalon GloboCare Corp.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: ALBT) is a commercial stage company dedicated to developing and delivering innovative, transformative, precision diagnostics and clinical laboratory services. Avalon is establishing a leading role in the innovation of diagnostic testing, utilizing proprietary technology to deliver precise, genetics-driven results. The Company also provides laboratory services, offering a broad portfolio of diagnostic tests including drug testing, toxicology, and a broad array of test services, from general bloodwork to anatomic pathology, and urine toxicology. For more information about Avalon GloboCare, please visit www.avalon-globocare.com.

