Avalon GloboCare to Present at the 32nd Annual ROTH Conference on March 16, 2020

FREEHOLD, N.J., Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO), a clinical-stage global developer of cell-based technologies and therapeutics, announced today that it will present at the 32nd Annual ROTH Conference being held on March 15-17, 2020 at The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, CA.

David Jin, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Avalon GloboCare is scheduled to present on Monday, March 16, at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time. He will be joined by the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Luisa Ingargiola, for the presentation and one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors.

A live webcast and archive of the presentation will be available on Avalon’s investor relations page at: https://ir.avalon-globocare.com/ .

About The 32nd Annual ROTH Conference

The 32nd Annual ROTH Conference is scheduled for March 15-17, 2020 at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Orange County, CA. Following the success of the previous year’s events, the ROTH Conference, with close to 550 participating companies and over 5,100 attendees, will feature presentations from public and private companies in a variety of sectors.

For more information, please contact your ROTH Representative.

About Avalon GloboCare Corp.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) is a clinical-stage, leading CellTech bio-developer dedicated to advancing and empowering innovative, transformative exosome technologies and cellular therapeutics. Avalon also provides strategic advisory and outsourcing services to facilitate and enhance its clients’ growth, development, as well as competitiveness in healthcare and CellTech industry markets. Through its subsidiary structure with unique integration of verticals from innovative R&D to automated bioproduction and accelerated clinical development, Avalon is establishing a leading role in the fields of in vitro diagnostics (”liquid biopsy”), immune effector cell therapy (including CAR-T/CAR-NK), and regenerative therapeutics. For more information about Avalon GloboCare, please visit www.avalon-globocare.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company’s views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Contact Information:

Avalon GloboCare Corp.

4400 Route 9, Suite 3100

Freehold, NJ 07728

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1020 Ext. 304

[email protected]