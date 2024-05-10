PHILADELPHIA, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Investor protection law firm Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) on behalf of the company’s shareholders.

Since August 2022, shares of Avangrid’s stock have declined in value from a trading price of over $51.00 per share to a current trading price of approximately $37.00 per share, a cumulative decline of over 27% in value.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Avangrid and/or the company’s officers and directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties to the company’s investors.

Avangrid shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750 or (888) 715 – 1740, or by email ([email protected] / [email protected]) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/avangrid/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

