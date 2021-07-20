Avantax Expands Presence at AICPA Engage 2021 to Share How Integrating Financial Planning Services Helps Accounting Firms Drive Growth

From in-person meetings at Booth #225, to hosting a session on developing a business succession plan, Avantax will show how offering holistic financial services enhances accounting firm value

DALLAS, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avantax℠, the pioneer of tax-focused financial planning, is proud to be a Gold Level sponsor of AICPA Engage 2021 at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, from July 26-29. Avantax’s conference presence will be anchored to Booth #225, one of the largest in the Engage 2021 exhibit hall, where several representatives will be available to discuss how Avantax partners with tax and financial professionals to create new revenue opportunities by providing holistic financial services to their clients, all through a uniquely tax-focused lens.

“At AICPA Engage 2021, Avantax will focus on how blending the trust and knowledge possessed by tax professionals with tax-advantaged financial planning services is a powerful, value-creating combination designed to drive growth for accounting firms,” said Avantax Business Development Vice President Tim Stewart. “CPAs and tax-focused financial professionals can find new revenue opportunities and enhance client service by adding the kind of comprehensive financial planning that can only be delivered by marrying clients’ tax situations with their long-term financial plans. We look forward to mapping out this strategy with AICPA Engage 2021 attendees.”

In addition to its exhibit hall presence, Avantax is presenting, “Like Father, Like Son: A Succession Planning Success Story” on Wednesday, July 28, from 12:50 p.m. to 1:40 p.m. PT, in the Pinyon Ballroom on level one. The session will focus on the benefits of tax-smart wealth management and developing a strategy to grow one’s practice while planning for the future. Featuring father-son team Bob Carey, CPA, and Financial Planning Consultant Davin Carey, the session will explain how the Carey family used succession planning to add wealth management services that skyrocketed their business, California-based Carey & Hanna Tax & Wealth Planners, an Avantax-affiliated firm.

In-person attendees are encouraged to visit with Avantax representatives at Booth #225 in the conference exhibit hall. Virtual attendees can visit with Avantax representatives in the conference’s virtual exhibit hall.

For more information about Avantax or to schedule a meeting with Avantax during the Engage 2021 conference, please contact Avantax Marketing at [email protected]

The wealth management segment of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR), which includes the Avantax Wealth Management and Avantax Planning Partners℠ brands, had a collective $85 billion in total client assets as of March 31, 2021.

About Avantax Wealth Management℠

Avantax Wealth Management℠ offers a tax-advantaged approach for comprehensive financial planning. Avantax’s Tax-Smart approach helps clients leverage taxes to create financial growth opportunities. Most financial companies treat taxes as an afterthought, or not at all, even though taxes are one of life’s most complex and costly expenses. Avantax technology, tax and wealth management insights are used by Avantax Financial Professionals to uncover and tailor opportunities across their clients’ financial lifecycles to help enable better long-term outcomes. The wealth management segment of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR), which includes the Avantax Wealth Management and Avantax Planning Partners℠ brands, had a collective $85 billion in total client assets as of March 31, 2021. For more information, please visit us at www.avantax.com or at our LinkedIn and Facebook pages.

About Avantax Planning Partners℠

Avantax Planning PartnersSM is a national financial planning and wealth management firm that partners with CPA firms to combine and deliver holistic financial and tax-planning services to their clients. Using the Guidance Planning Strategies planning tool, Avantax Planning Partners visually lays out a long-term plan, considering a wide array of financial decisions and their potential impacts on clients’ financial health. Through this unique and proven approach, Avantax Planning Partners and CPA firms help clients make progress toward their financial goals through strategies such as asset management, estate planning, retirement planning, tax planning, risk management and more.

