Avante Announces Results for the Period Ended September 30, 2017

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avante Logixx Inc., (TSX:XX.V) (OTC:ALXXF) (“Avante” the “Company” or the “Group”) through its subsidiaries, Avante Security Inc. (“ASI”), INTO-Electronics Inc. (“INTO”), City Wide Locksmiths Ltd. (“CWL”) and Architronics Limited (“Architronics”), provides best in class security systems and services for residential and commercial clients, and high-rise condominium applications, with industry leadership in designing and installing complex security systems, access control, intelligent video analytics, high-end lock services and smart home automation, through the use of advanced technology and a focus on client service. The Company is pleased to announce its results for the quarter and six month period ended September 30, 2017:

RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND SIX MONTH PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2017

Quarter ended Six month period ended Sep 30, 2017 Sep 30, 2016 Variance Sep 30, 2017 Sep 30, 2016 Variance Total revenues $ 5,562,285 $ 4,983,862 11.6 % $ 10,947,291 $ 9,707,246 12.8 % Revenue – Recurring Monitoring and Response1 1,609,716 1,502,693 7.1 % 3,186,579 2,964,447 7.5 % Revenue – Other security services and transport 3,952,569 3,481,169 13.5 % 7,760,712 6,742,799 15.1 % Total gross profit 1,951,568 1,674,467 16.4 % 3,900,647 3,460,704 12.7 % Adjusted EBITDA2 565,695 495,574 14.2 % 1,213,995 1,123,168 5.2 % Net income before income tax 161,732 195,271 468,074 566,939 Net income for the period 86,732 157,749 288,074 420,947 Basic and diluted income per share $ 0.001 0.002 0.002 0.005 Total common shares outstanding 81,532,052 81,532,052 81,532,052 81,532,052 Total common shares outstanding – diluted 81,765,791 81,571,590 81,765,791 81,579,067 Total assets $ 21,260,575 $ 17,167,284 $ 21,260,576 $ 17,167,284 Total liabilities 8,743,795 5,757,626 8,743,801 5,757,626 Liabilities (excl. deferred revenue) 4,300,516 3,466,225 4,067,283 3,347,222 Deferred revenue 4,443,285 2,291,401 4,443,285 2,291,401 Shareholders’ equity 12,516,775 11,409,658 12,516,775 11,409,658 Equity of the parent 11,545,057 10,977,009 11,545,057 10,977,009 Non-controlling interests 971,718 432,649 971,718 432,649

1Revenues – Recurring Monitoring and Response includes Alarm Response along with Digital, Wireless and Video Monitoring services

2Adjusted EBITDA = Net income + income tax + depreciation / amortization + Exp. of CWL FV adjustment + shared based payments expense + acquisition and integration costs

The Interim CEO and COO of Avante, Rod Wechsler, announced the Company’s results for the quarter and six month period ended September 30, 2017. During the quarter ended September 30, 2017, the Company generated revenues of $5,562,285, an increase of 11.6% as compared to $4,983,862 for the quarter ended September 30, 2016. For the six month period ended September 30, 2017, the Company registered growth in revenues of 12.8% as compared to the same period in the previous year. This increase was attributable to: a) organic growth in monitoring and premium executive response service offerings; and b) the addition of Architronics as of March 1, 2017, which generated, for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, $563,701 in revenues from the sale of home and commercial automation installations. Revenues from recurring monitoring and response services grew by 7.1%, largely owing to a 10.7% increase in the number of subscribers to the Company’s executive response services and a price increase in the Company’s premium response packages, which was instituted in February 2017. Revenues from other security services (residential and commercial security installations and services, lock services and smart home and commercial automation services) grew by 13.5%, which was largely aided by: a) a 40.2% growth in revenues from the sale of locks and architectural fine hardware by CWL; b) a 26.0% increase in revenues from residential installations; and c) the addition of Architronics’ installation revenues, and partially offset by reduction in revenues from: a) exited non-core guard services; and b) commercial installations. The order backlog for commercial and residential security installations, home and commercial automation and locks/fine hardware continues to be robust. The growth pattern for the six month period ended September 30, 2017 is very similar to the growth pattern for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, with recurring revenues growing at 7.5%, and non-recurring revenues growing at 15.1%.

Overall gross margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 was $1,951,568 or 35.1% as compared to $1,674,467 or 33.6% for the quarter ended September 30, 2016. The gross margin before the consolidation adjustment of $60,000, being the fair value adjustment of inventory (following the acquisition of CWL), was 36.2%. The blended gross margin from the rapid response, secure transport and international security travel advisory and monitoring services was 53.4% for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, as compared to 44.4% for the quarter ended September 30, 2016. Gross margin on residential and commercial security installations increased from 9.1% for the quarter ended September 30, 2016 to 14.2% for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. The blended gross margin from rapid response, secure transport and international security travel advisory and monitoring services was 52.8% for the six month period in the current fiscal year, as compared to 47.4% for the same period in the previous year. With integration of the technical services teams of ASI and INTO almost complete, the Company expects further margin improvements.

The Company’s Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 was $565,695, representing a 14.2% increase from the $495,574 for the same quarter in the previous year.

According to Rod Wechsler, “The contributions of CWL and Architronics have been relatively significant this year. Cross-selling opportunities have increased as Architronics has been able to demo its products to potential customers at CWL’s bespoke showroom. We have been able to increase margins by effecting major improvements to the systems integration infrastructure and customer service. Customer referrals, a good indicator of customer confidence and satisfaction, have increased considerably. These referrals contribute to building up a significant order backlog.”

After recognizing certain non-cash expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, including amortization of $131,491 on intangible assets (September 30, 2016: $103,800), the fair value adjustment of $60,000 (September 30, 2016: $nil) of CWL inventory and share based payments of $64,698 (September 30, 2016: $118,736), net income before taxes amounted to $161,733 for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 as compared to $195,271 for the quarter ended September 30, 2016.

The Company maintains approximately $3.7 million of cash presently on hand with no long-term debt and continues to generate steady cash flows from operations.

About Avante Logixx

Avante Logixx Inc. (TSXV:XX) is a Toronto based security, monitoring, system integration and technology company. Its subsidiaries, Avante Security Inc. (www.avantesecurity.com), INTO Electronics Inc., (www.247into.com), City Wide Locksmiths Ltd. (www.citywidelocksmith.ca) and Architronics Limited (www.architronics.com) together provide best in class security systems and services for residential and commercial clients, and high-rise condominium applications, with industry leadership in designing and installing complex security systems, access control, intelligent video analytics, high-end lock services and smart home automation. Avante’s group of companies strives to be best in class in each of its verticals including an industry leading rapid alarm response offering combined with alarm system and live video analytics monitoring. Avante’s Executive Services team provides unparalleled end-to-end security solutions for high profile and high net worth families to ensure their safety in a comprehensive yet discrete manner, including an executive transportation option. Avante’s International Travel Security team helps corporations protect traveling employees working abroad in medium/high risk jurisdictions and has executed travel details in over 60 countries. Avante continuously develops innovative products and applications within its core competencies. Please visit our website at www.avantelogixx.com and consider joining our investor email list.

