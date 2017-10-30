Avante Logixx Inc. Announces TSX Venture Exchange Approval for Normal Course Issuer Bid

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avante Logixx Inc. (TSXV:XX) (“Avante” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce today that the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) has accepted a notice filed by the Company of its intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid (a “Bid”) to purchase up to 5,240,558 common shares in total, being approximately 6.4% of the total number of common shares outstanding and approximately 10% of the Company’s Public Float (as that term is defined in Exchange policy), to be transacted through the facilities of the Exchange during the 12-month period commencing November 3, 2017 and ending November 2, 2018.

Under the Bid, all common share purchases will be made on the open market through the facilities of the Exchange and will be purchased for cancellation. The price which the Company will pay for any such common shares will be the prevailing market price at the time of acquisition. The actual number of common shares which may be purchased pursuant to the Bid will be determined by the board of the Company in its discretion and the funding for any purchase pursuant to the Bid will be from the working capital of the Company. Purchases under the Bid would be made from time to time by Cormark Securities Inc. on behalf of the Company.

The Company believes that the current and recent market prices for the Company’s common shares do not give full effect to their underlying value and that, accordingly, the purchase of common shares under the Bid would increase the proportionate share interest of, and be advantageous to, all remaining shareholders. The normal course purchases will also afford an increased degree of liquidity to current shareholders who would like to dispose of their common shares and will serve to stabilize the market price for the Company’s common shares. The Company has not purchased any common shares pursuant to a normal course issuer bid during the previous 12 months.

A copy of the Company’s Notice filed with the Exchange may be obtained by any shareholder at any time without charge by contacting the Company’s Chief Financial Officer.

About Avante Logixx

Avante Logixx Inc. (TSXV:XX) is a Toronto based security, monitoring, system integration and technology company. Its subsidiaries, Avante Security Inc. (www.avantesecurity.com), INTO Electronics Inc., (www.247into.com), City Wide Locksmiths Ltd. (www.citywidelocksmith.ca) and Architronics Limited (www.architronics.com) together provide best in class security systems and services for residential and commercial clients, and high-rise condominium applications, with industry leadership in designing and installing complex security systems, access control, intelligent video analytics, high-end lock services and smart home automation. Avante’s group of companies strives to be best in class in each of its verticals including an industry leading rapid alarm response offering combined with alarm system and live video analytics monitoring. Avante’s Executive Services team provides unparalleled end-to-end security solutions for high profile and high net worth families to ensure their safety in a comprehensive yet discrete manner, including an executive transportation option. Avante’s International Travel Security team helps corporations protect traveling employees working abroad in medium/high risk jurisdictions and has executed travel details in over 60 countries. Avante continuously develops innovative products and applications within its core competencies. Please visit our website at www.avantelogixx.com and consider joining our investor email list.

