Avedro, Inc. to Present at the Guggenheim MedTech Disruptors Summit

May 20, 2019

WALTHAM, Mass., May 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avedro, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVDR) (“Avedro”), today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming Guggenheim MedTech Disruptors Summit in New York, NY.

Avedro’s management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 4:10 PM Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at www.avedro.com.

About Avedro, Inc.

Avedro is a leading commercial-stage ophthalmic medical technology company focused on treating corneal ectatic disorders and improving vision to reduce dependency on eyeglasses or contact lenses. Avedro’s proprietary Avedro Corneal Remodeling Platform is designed to strengthen, stabilize and reshape the cornea utilizing corneal cross-linking in minimally invasive and non-invasive outpatient procedures to treat corneal ectatic disorders and correct refractive conditions. The Avedro Corneal Remodeling Platform is comprised of Avedro’s KXL and Mosaic systems, each of which delivers ultraviolet A light, and a suite of proprietary single-use riboflavin drug formulations, which, when applied together to the cornea, induce a biochemical reaction called corneal collagen cross-linking.

Avedro Contact: Investor Contact:
David Iannetta Greg Chodaczek or Lynn Lewis
781-768-3400 646-924-1769
[email protected] [email protected]
