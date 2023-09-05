MIAMI, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATXI) (“Avenue” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of neurologic diseases, today announced that Alexandra MacLean, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate update at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference scheduled to take place September 11-13, 2023. The presentation will be available for on-demand viewing starting Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. ET.

A webcast and subsequent archived replay of the company presentation will be available on the Events page of Avenue’s website: https://avenuetx.com/ for approximately 30 days following the meeting.

