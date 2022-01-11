Avenue5 Residential Welcomes Christine Aiello as Vice President of its Northern California and Northern Nevada Multifamily Portfolio

Aiello to Oversee Multifamily Asset Performance for the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Sacramento, and Reno/Sparks Markets

Seattle, Washington, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avenue5 Residential, a multifamily property management services firm, has appointed Christine Aiello as vice president of operations over its Northern California and Northern Nevada portfolio. In her role, Aiello will support a team of regional managers and district managers optimizing performance for 25 multifamily assets and 4,000 units in major markets including the San Francisco Bay Area, greater Sacramento, and Reno/Sparks, Nevada. Additionally, Aiello will lead Avenue5’s client relations strategy in the region, partnering with multifamily owners to capitalize on portfolio growth and property revenue maximization opportunities in the region.

“Christine brings in-depth market knowledge, an exceptional commitment to building relationships with new and seasoned multifamily investors, and a substantial track record of results-driven multifamily operations practices to her role at Avenue5,” said Lisa Ellis, division president at Avenue5. “We believe that her experience in viewing property performance through an asset management lens will be critical in helping our clients continue to develop leasing and revenue momentum in the region.”

Aiello, who began her multifamily career in 1997, has overseen performance for lease-up, stabilized, affordable, and mixed-use assets throughout Northern California markets. She possesses expertise in developing strategies to ensure properties meet revenue expectations, analyzing market conditions and other economic drivers affecting asset performance, identifying opportunities for asset improvement and value creation, and overseeing complex capital improvement and redevelopment projects. Prior to joining Avenue5, Aiello held asset manager and portfolio leadership roles at Pacific Urban Residential, Essex Property Trust, and Westlake Realty Group. She holds an accredited resident manager certification, and has served on the board of directors for the San Francisco chapter of the Institute of Real Estate Management.

“We continue to invest considerable resources in helping multifamily property owners leverage opportunities within the Northern California and Northern Nevada markets,” confirmed Steve Davis, chief operations officer at Avenue5. “With Christine’s leadership experience and proven operations track record, Avenue5 will be in an optimal position to continue delivering proactive market insights, growth, and value for new and existing clients alike who maintain business interests throughout the region.”

Aiello, who is based in the San Francisco Bay Area, will report to Ellis.

About Avenue5 Residential

Avenue5, a multifamily and single-family property management services firm, oversees more than 450 properties and 85,000 units in 19 states and Washington, DC. The company is headquartered in Seattle, and has offices in Orange County, Phoenix, Portland, Salt Lake City, Spokane, and greater Washington, DC. In addition, Avenue5’s local experts are based in key markets including Northern California, Los Angeles, San Diego, Reno, Las Vegas, Colorado Springs, Denver, Austin, San Antonio, Dallas, Houston, Nashville, Atlanta, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Charlotte, and Charleston. www.avenue5.com

