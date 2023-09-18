JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AvePoint (NASDAQ: AVPT), the most advanced platform to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration, today announced a definitive agreement has been entered into for an anchor investment by 65 Equity Partners through its purchase of 16,666,600 AvePoint shares of common stock (representing approximately 9.0% of AvePoint’s total outstanding common stock) from Sixth Street.

“We are pleased to welcome 65 Equity Partners as a substantial long-term stockholder of AvePoint,” said Dr. Tianyi Jiang (TJ), Co-Founder & CEO, AvePoint. “This investment reflects their confidence in our vision to advance the digital workplace, capture growing markets and prioritize profitable growth. The APAC region represents an enormous growth opportunity for us, and given that Singapore is an important innovation center for AvePoint, we believe that an eventual dual listing on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) will garner additional investor support in the region.”

65 Equity Partners is a global investment firm that seeks to support founders in their growth journey, with a mandate to invest in family-owned and entrepreneur-led businesses in Southeast Asia, Europe and the United States across the technology, business services, consumer, industrials and healthcare sectors. Backed by Temasek, 65 Equity Partners has $3.3 billion in funds under management. Sixth Street, which led AvePoint’s Series C Preferred Equity investment in January 2020, remains an investor in AvePoint.

“AvePoint is a leader in digital workplace transformation, and we believe it has a strong competitive advantage in the market,” said Michael McGinn, Partner at Sixth Street Partners and Co-Head of Sixth Street Growth. “We are proud to have been a part of AvePoint’s journey from a private company to a public one, and we look forward to the company continuing to execute against its strategic priorities.”

About Sixth Street

Sixth Street is a leading global investment firm with over $70 billion in assets under management and committed capital. Sixth Street uses its long-term flexible capital, data-enabled capabilities, and One Team culture to develop themes and offer solutions to companies across all stages of growth. For more information, follow Sixth Street on social media and visit www.sixthstreet.com.

About 65 Equity Partners

65 Equity Partners is an independently managed wholly-owned investment platform of Temasek which focuses on providing equity and structured capital solutions to established companies with regional or global aspirations, in Southeast Asia, Europe and the United States. In Southeast Asia (including Singapore), the strategy of 65 Equity Partners is to invest in leading companies and new economy businesses, ahead of their eventual listing in Singapore. 65 Equity Partners also provides capital solutions to Singapore-based local enterprises with fundamentally sound businesses that are well-positioned to scale globally. For more information, please visit www.65equitypartners.com.

About AvePoint

Collaborate with Confidence. AvePoint provides the most advanced platform to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration. Over 17,000 customers worldwide rely on our solutions to modernize the digital workplace across Microsoft, Google, Salesforce and other collaboration environments. AvePoint’s global channel partner program includes over 3,500 managed service providers, value added resellers and systems integrators, with our solutions available in more than 100 cloud marketplaces. To learn more, visit www.avepoint.com.

