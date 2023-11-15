Running Microsoft 365 Backup Storage, AvePoint Cloud Backup Express advances business continuity for secure collaboration in the digital workplace
JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AvePoint (Nasdaq: AVPT), today announced the launch of AvePoint Cloud Backup Express. Running Microsoft 365 Backup Storage, AvePoint Cloud Backup Express enhances business continuity by enabling customers to protect and secure their SharePoint, OneDrive, and Exchange investments with greater speed and scale. As a Microsoft Content AI Partner, AvePoint is among the first companies to feature advanced in-product integrations with Microsoft 365 Backup Storage.
“As organizations produce more data, especially with the acceleration of AI, it is imperative they have the proper data protection, classification and secure collaboration solutions in place,” said John Peluso, Chief Product Officer, AvePoint. “As an early launch partner for Microsoft Syntex, AvePoint now offers our customers unprecedented speed, security and protection of their digital workplace technology investments, all within the AvePoint Confidence Platform.”
Secure, Resilient Microsoft 365 Data Protection with AvePoint Cloud Backup Express
AvePoint Cloud Backup Express enables secure data protection for Microsoft OneDrive, SharePoint, and Exchange at greater speed, while keeping all data within the Microsoft 365 security boundary powered by Microsoft 365 Backup Storage. This evolution brings significant advancement in driving business continuity at scale, which, when combined with the compliance benefits of AvePoint’s multi-SaaS backup solution, provides a holistic approach to protecting and securing data in the event of a malicious attack or accidental data deletion, and for satisfying regulatory requirements.
“We are pleased to see AvePoint continue to innovate and build solutions on top of Microsoft 365 Backup Storage that help organizations get more value out of their data while maintaining security and compliance,” said Zach Rosenfield, Partner Group Product Manager, Collaboration Platform, Microsoft.
Today’s announcement adds to a longstanding relationship with Microsoft, which includes being part of the Microsoft Content AI Partner Program and recently a finalist in the Global Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards for the Apps and Solutions for Teams category.
About AvePoint
Collaborate with Confidence. AvePoint provides the most advanced platform to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration. Over 17,000 customers worldwide rely on our solutions to modernize the digital workplace across Microsoft, Google, Salesforce and other collaboration environments. AvePoint’s global channel partner program includes over 3,500 managed service providers, value added resellers and systems integrators, with our solutions available in more than 100 cloud marketplaces. To learn more, visit www.avepoint.com.
Disclosure Information
AvePoint uses the https://ir.avepoint.com/ website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws including statements regarding the future performance of and market opportunities for AvePoint. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which AvePoint operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting AvePoint’s business and changes in AvePoint’s ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, and the risk of downturns in the market and the technology industry. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of AvePoint’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and its registration statement on Form S-1 and related prospectus and prospectus supplements filed with the SEC. Copies of these and other documents filed by AvePoint from time to time are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and AvePoint does not assume any obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. AvePoint does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.
Investor Contact
AvePoint
Jamie Arestia
ir@avepoint.com
(551) 220-5654
Media Contact
AvePoint
Nicole Caci
pr@avepoint.com
(201) 201-8143
