First quarter SaaS revenue of $35.5 million, representing 34% year-over-year growth, 39% adjusted for constant currency
First quarter Total revenue of $59.6 million, representing 18% year-over-year growth, 23% adjusted for constant currency
Total ARR of $222.4 million, representing 26% year-over-year growth, 31% adjusted for FX impact
JERSEY CITY, N. J., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AvePoint (NASDAQ: AVPT), the most advanced platform to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.
“Our first quarter results were a solid start to 2023,” said Dr. Tianyi Jiang (TJ), CEO and Co-Founder of AvePoint. “Our revenue and operating income performance exceeded our guidance and underscores our commitment to shareholder value by advancing the digital workplace, capturing growing markets and prioritizing profitable growth. While we remain mindful of the uncertain macro environment, our ability to drive continued topline growth and ongoing margin expansion provides the confidence to raise our full-year expectations for ARR, revenues and operating income.”
First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights
- Revenue: Total revenue was $59.6 million, up 18% from the first quarter of 2022 and up 23% year-over-year on a constant currency basis. Within total revenue, SaaS revenue was $35.5 million, up 34% from the first quarter of 2022 and up 39% on a constant currency basis.
- Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit was $41.7 million, compared to $35.5 million for the first quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP gross profit was $42.6 million, compared to $36.1 million for the first quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP gross margin was 71.5%, compared to 71.8% for the first quarter of 2022.
- Operating Income/(Loss): GAAP operating loss was $(8.8) million, compared to $(13.8) million for the first quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP operating loss was $(0.3) million, compared to $(5.5) million for the first quarter of 2022.
- Cash and short-term investments: $231.7 million as of March 31, 2023.
First Quarter 2023 Key Performance Indicators and Business Highlights
- ARR as of March 31, 2023 was $222.4 million, up 26% year-over-year. Adjusted for FX, ARR grew 31%.
- Dollar-based gross retention rate was 84%, while dollar-based net retention rate was 102%. Adjusted for FX, dollar-based gross retention rate was 87%, while dollar-based net retention rate was 106%.
- Launched first-to-market governance, management, data protection and migration support for Microsoft Power Platform.
- Demonstrated continued commitment to security for public sector customers with the expansion of AvePoint solutions with FedRAMP (moderate) authorization as well as achieving the security classification of Protected for the Information Security Registered Assessors Program (IRAP) in Australia.
- Named a winner for the 2023 Microsoft Singapore Partner of the Year awards in the Education Industry and Future of Work Transformation, Modern Work categories.
Financial Outlook
The Company is raising its full year outlook for total ARR, total revenues and non-GAAP operating income.
For the second quarter of 2023, the Company expects:
- Total revenues of $60.5 million to $62.5 million, or 10% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.
- Non-GAAP operating income of $0.8 million to $2.0 million.
For the full year 2023, the Company now expects:
- Total ARR of $255.0 million to $261.0 million, or 20% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.
- Total revenues of $256.5 million to $262.5 million, or 12% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.
- Non-GAAP operating income of $13.9 million to $16.2 million.
About AvePoint
Collaborate with Confidence. AvePoint provides the most advanced platform to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration. Over 17,000 customers worldwide rely on our solutions to modernize the digital workplace across Microsoft, Google, Salesforce and other collaboration environments. AvePoint’s global channel partner program includes over 3,500 managed service providers, value added resellers and systems integrators, with our solutions available in more than 100 cloud marketplaces. Founded in 2001, AvePoint is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey with 25 global offices. To learn more, visit www.avepoint.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement AvePoint’s consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the company uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses (including percentage of revenue figures), non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin. The company has included a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release. These reconciliations adjust the related GAAP financial measures to exclude stock-based compensation expense and the amortization of acquired intangible assets. The company believes the presentation of its non-GAAP financial measures provides a better representation as to its overall operating performance. The presentation of AvePoint’s non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for its financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and AvePoint’s non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.
AvePoint, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2023
|2022
|Revenue:
|SaaS
|$
|35,512
|$
|26,553
|Term license and support
|10,904
|10,202
|Services
|9,747
|8,925
|Maintenance
|3,409
|4,611
|Total revenue
|59,572
|50,291
|Cost of revenue:
|SaaS
|7,895
|5,563
|Term license and support
|461
|585
|Services
|9,351
|8,350
|Maintenance
|183
|278
|Total cost of revenue
|17,890
|14,776
|Gross profit
|41,682
|35,515
|Operating expenses:
|Sales and marketing
|26,851
|27,206
|General and administrative
|14,648
|15,602
|Research and development
|9,015
|6,555
|Total operating expenses
|50,514
|49,363
|Loss from operations
|(8,832
|)
|(13,848
|)
|(Loss) gain on earn-out and warrant liabilities
|(109
|)
|3,267
|Interest income, net
|325
|14
|Other income (expense), net
|1,412
|(177
|)
|Loss before income taxes
|(7,204
|)
|(10,744
|)
|Income tax expense
|1,978
|309
|Net loss
|$
|(9,182
|)
|$
|(11,053
|)
|Net income attributable to and accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interest
|(15
|)
|(617
|)
|Net loss attributable to AvePoint, Inc.
|$
|(9,197
|)
|$
|(11,670
|)
|Net loss available to common shareholders
|$
|(9,197
|)
|$
|(11,670
|)
|Basic and diluted loss per share
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|(0.06
|)
|Basic and diluted shares used in computing loss per share
|182,818
|182,833
AvePoint, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022
(In thousands, except par value)
(Unaudited)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2023
|2022
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|228,827
|$
|227,188
|Short-term investments
|2,879
|2,620
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $847 and $725 as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
|56,627
|66,474
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|6,453
|10,013
|Total current assets
|294,786
|306,295
|Property and equipment, net
|5,176
|5,537
|Goodwill
|18,871
|18,904
|Intangible assets, net
|10,848
|11,079
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|16,984
|15,855
|Deferred contract costs
|47,794
|48,553
|Other assets
|7,052
|9,310
|Total assets
|$
|401,511
|$
|415,533
|Liabilities, mezzanine equity, and stockholders’ equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|1,451
|$
|1,519
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|35,057
|47,784
|Current portion of deferred revenue
|91,479
|93,405
|Total current liabilities
|127,987
|142,708
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|11,755
|11,348
|Long-term portion of deferred revenue
|7,710
|8,085
|Earn-out shares liabilities
|6,922
|6,631
|Other non-current liabilities
|5,839
|3,607
|Total liabilities
|160,213
|172,379
|Commitments and contingencies
|Mezzanine equity
|Redeemable noncontrolling interest
|14,057
|14,007
|Total mezzanine equity
|14,057
|14,007
|Stockholders’ equity
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized, 186,788 and 185,278 shares issued and outstanding
|19
|19
|Additional paid-in capital
|674,768
|665,715
|Treasury stock
|(23,477
|)
|(21,666
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|2,055
|2,006
|Accumulated deficit
|(426,124
|)
|(416,927
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|227,241
|229,147
|Total liabilities, mezzanine equity, and stockholders’ equity
|$
|401,511
|$
|415,533
AvePoint, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2023
|2022
|Operating activities
|Net loss
|$
|(9,182
|)
|$
|(11,053
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,134
|511
|Operating lease right-of-use assets expense
|1,749
|1,151
|Foreign currency remeasurement (gain) loss
|(175
|)
|194
|Stock-based compensation
|8,104
|8,274
|Deferred income taxes
|(82
|)
|(9
|)
|Other
|(1,566
|)
|(21
|)
|Change in value of earn-out and warrant liabilities
|109
|(3,252
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|10,049
|6,837
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|3,571
|205
|Deferred contract costs and other assets
|2,987
|321
|Accounts payable, accrued expenses, operating lease liabilities and other liabilities
|(12,828
|)
|(11,725
|)
|Deferred revenue
|(2,620
|)
|2,444
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|1,250
|(6,123
|)
|Investing activities
|Maturities of investments
|1,670
|861
|Purchases of investments
|(74
|)
|(179,890
|)
|Cash paid in business combinations and asset acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|—
|(1,473
|)
|Capitalization of internal-use software
|(259
|)
|—
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(225
|)
|(969
|)
|Other
|(250
|)
|—
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|862
|(181,471
|)
|Financing activities
|Purchase of common stock
|(1,811
|)
|(744
|)
|Proceeds from stock option exercises
|1,131
|1,036
|Repayments of finance leases
|(10
|)
|(5
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|(690
|)
|287
|Effect of exchange rates on cash
|217
|(2,146
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|1,639
|(189,453
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|227,188
|268,217
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|228,827
|$
|78,764
|Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information
|Income taxes paid
|$
|327
|$
|335
|Contingent consideration in business combination
|$
|—
|$
|5,636
AvePoint, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2023
|2022
|Non-GAAP operating income
|GAAP operating loss
|$
|(8,832
|)
|$
|(13,848
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|8,104
|8,274
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|399
|51
|Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
|$
|(329
|)
|$
|(5,523
|)
|Non-GAAP operating margin
|-0.6
|%
|-11.0
|%
|Non-GAAP gross profit
|GAAP gross profit
|$
|41,682
|$
|35,515
|Stock-based compensation expense
|670
|578
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|242
|23
|Non-GAAP gross profit
|$
|42,594
|$
|36,116
|Non-GAAP gross margin
|71.5
|%
|71.8
|%
|Non-GAAP sales and marketing
|GAAP sales and marketing
|$
|26,851
|$
|27,206
|Stock-based compensation expense
|(2,201
|)
|(2,462
|)
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|(157
|)
|(28
|)
|Non-GAAP sales and marketing
|$
|24,493
|$
|24,716
|Non-GAAP sales and marketing as a % of revenue
|41.1
|%
|49.1
|%
|Non-GAAP general and administrative
|GAAP general and administrative
|$
|14,648
|$
|15,602
|Stock-based compensation expense
|(4,382
|)
|(4,484
|)
|Non-GAAP general and administrative
|$
|10,266
|$
|11,118
|Non-GAAP general and administrative as a % of revenue
|17.2
|%
|22.1
|%
|Non-GAAP research and development
|GAAP research and development
|$
|9,015
|$
|6,555
|Stock-based compensation expense
|(851
|)
|(750
|)
|Non-GAAP research and development
|$
|8,164
|$
|5,805
|Non-GAAP research and development as a % of revenue
|13.7
|%
|11.5
|%
