Leadership team expands with the appointment of Kevin Briggs to Vice President of Public Sector

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AvePoint (NASDAQ: AVPT), the most advanced SaaS and data management platform provider, today announced the appointment of Kevin Briggs to Vice President of U.S. Public Sector supporting customers in education, federal, state and local governments. Briggs joins amid strong revenue and SaaS growth, as reported in Q3 earnings, and will accelerate support for U.S. public sector organizations who face complex challenges in the cloud.

Briggs brings two decades of experience in the federal government space to AvePoint. He previously held leadership positions at Microsoft, Qualtrics and Lockheed Martin across finance, business development and sales. His expertise in strategic planning, business operations and driving key growth initiatives will support AvePoint’s goal of expanding business in the U.S. public sector.

“With heightened attention and demand for digital collaboration security and data management technologies, especially in regulated industries like the U.S. government, it is an exciting time to join AvePoint,” said, Kevin Briggs, Vice President of Public Sector, AvePoint. “Our Confidence platform, which includes three product suites for Control, Fidelity and Resilience, helps to solve critical and time-sensitive challenges, and I am eager to reach more U.S. public sector organizations to protect and optimize their digital environments.”

Today, AvePoint empowers more than 1,000 U.S. public sector organizations – including every cabinet of the federal government, all four branches of the Department of Defense, and more than 400 local governments and municipalities – to manage SaaS platforms and provide data protection, compliance and management. Further, AvePoint intends to expand MaivenPoint, its SaaS modern learning product line, to more universities and institutions of higher learning in the U.S. as this is a critical area of focus.

Additionally, AvePoint continues to invest in certifications that make it easier for U.S. public sector agencies to accelerate their adoption of cloud services with confidence. AvePoint is FedRAMP Moderate authorized and is moving towards compliance with StateRAMP, TX-RAMP, and authorizations for DoD Impact Levels 5 and 6 to support regulations and Federal guidance such as the 2021 Executive Order on Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity and CISA’s Secure Cloud Business Applications project.

AvePoint also recently recertified and demonstrated conformance to the International Organizations for Standardization’s (ISO) information security management system (ISMS) audit using the 27001:2013, and 27017:2015 frameworks as well as certification against Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) Security, Trust, Assurance and Risk (STAR) Level 2.

To learn more about the AvePoint public sector business, please visit https://www.avepoint.com/solutions/us-public-sector.

About AvePoint

Collaborate with confidence. AvePoint provides the most advanced platform for SaaS and data management to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration. More than 9 million cloud users rely on our solutions. Our SaaS solutions are also available to managed service providers via more than 100 cloud marketplaces, so they can better support and manage their small and mid-sized business customers. Founded in 2001, AvePoint is a five-time Global Microsoft Partner of the Year and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.avepoint.com.

Disclosure Information

AvePoint uses the https://ir.avepoint.com/ website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward Looking Statements

