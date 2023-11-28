Using SharePoint Embedded, the next generation of AvePoint Confide advances flexible, secure collaboration in the digital workplace

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AvePoint (Nasdaq: AVPT) today announced the public preview of the next generation of AvePoint Confide, the Company’s secure collaboration solution purpose-built to enable organizations to securely engage with partners, vendors, clients, and other outside parties directly through Microsoft 365. As a launch partner, AvePoint is among the first companies to feature advanced in-product integrations with SharePoint Embedded.

“We believe organizations need a modern business solution to manage and secure collaboration at scale to address digital workplace enablement,” said John Peluso, Chief Product Officer, AvePoint. “AvePoint Confide transforms external collaboration by giving users the Microsoft 365 experience they want and trust, while ensuring IT and compliance officers have air-tight control over their most sensitive information, especially when working with additional parties.”

AvePoint Confide enables employees to quickly and effectively work with external collaborators in easy to navigate project rooms, tailored for specific business needs that seamlessly integrate with the Microsoft 365 productivity tools they work with every day, while providing granular security, compliance, and governance features tailored to IT and risk management needs. With the public preview of the next generation of AvePoint Confide, powered by SharePoint Embedded, admins and operations teams will have even tighter integrations with Microsoft 365 security and compliance features, including:

Enhanced Visibility and Accountability: User-based file and login activities and metadata in AvePoint Confide are easily accessible in Microsoft 365 audit logs and reports, enhancing visibility and creating deep integration with Microsoft 365 DLP and other document-level protections and compliance processes. Unified Security and Access Policies: Access to AvePoint Confide can now be protected by the customers’ own Microsoft Entra ID Conditional Access Policies for enhanced protections such as MFA, Terms of Service and other organizational access protections. Guaranteed Confidentiality: Enterprise-grade security and compliance running on Microsoft Azure that ensures access to content in AvePoint Confide complies with organizations’ broader approach to access control and conditional access. Enhanced co-authoring capabilities, even when using the desktop Office, ensures collaborative content never has to leave AvePoint Confide, so organizations maintain confidence that highly sensitive information is secure.

“Microsoft 365 transforms how organizations connect, collaborate, and drive productivity, and AvePoint Confide extends these capabilities to enable secure external engagements well beyond the firewall,” said Richard Riley, General Manager, Low Code and Content Services, Microsoft. “We look forward to AvePoint Confide providing our joint customers with new ways to work securely with partners and customers worldwide.”

To learn more and participate in AvePoint Confide’s public preview, visit our website.

