AvePoint to Announce Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2021 on Monday, November 15, 2021

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVPT), the largest data management solutions provider for Microsoft 365, will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 before market open on Monday, November 15, 2021.

The company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 8:30am ET on Monday, November 15, 2021. CEO and Co-Founder Dr. Tianyi Jiang (TJ) and CFO Jim Caci will provide an overview of these results, discuss current business trends, and conduct a question-and-answer session.

A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of AvePoint’s website at: https://ir.avepoint.com/events.

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 90 calendar days.

About AvePoint

Collaborate with confidence. AvePoint is the largest Microsoft 365 data management solutions provider, offering a full suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage and protect data. More than 8 million cloud users rely on our solutions. Our SaaS solutions are also available to managed service providers via more than 100 cloud marketplaces, so they can better support and manage their small and mid-sized business customers. Founded in 2001, AvePoint is a five-time Global Microsoft Partner of the Year and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.avepoint.com.

