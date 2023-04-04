AvePoint named a winner for the Education Industry and Future of Work Transformation, Modern Work categories in Singapore, and a finalist for ISV Partner of the Year in APAC

SINGAPORE, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AvePoint (Nasdaq: AVPT), the most advanced platform to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration, won two Microsoft Singapore Partner of the Year Awards for the Education Industry and Future of Work Transformation, Modern Work categories, and was named a finalist for the Microsoft APAC ISV Partner of the Year Award. Both award wins and the finalist nomination underscore the strength of AvePoint’s partnership with Microsoft, and commitment to fueling innovation in the region.

In Singapore, MaivenPoint, an AvePoint company and SaaS learning solutions provider for holistic, collaborative, and inspired learning experiences, won the Education Industry category. This category recognizes partners that provide innovative and unique modern learning solutions based on Microsoft technologies. Additionally, The Future of Work Transformation, Modern Work category honors the AvePoint Confidence Platform for helping customers transform their digital workplaces and use Microsoft 365 to improve efficiency, growth or profitability and optimize hybrid work.

In APAC, AvePoint was named a finalist for the ISV Partner of the Year Award, which recognizes partners who offer complementary Microsoft Cloud technologies and whose engagement with Microsoft has accelerated overall business growth.

“Since 2001, AvePoint has invested heavily in our partnership with Microsoft to drive mutually beneficial innovation for our customers and to power the future of digital work,” said Dr. Tianyi Jiang (TJ). “Our award wins and finalist nomination are a testament to the strength of our collaboration and our commitment to accelerating digital transformation in APAC and around the world.”

Together, the Singapore and APAC Microsoft Partner of the Year awards recognize Microsoft Partners who have shown flexibility and ingenuity in creating cutting-edge innovation across industries, including the public sector, financial services, manufacturing, and small and mid-size enterprises on the Microsoft Cloud. From Azure to Power Platform, these partners work closely with customers to make a positive impact on communities, create new ways to use data and AI, enhance their security architecture, build new ways to work and innovate for a sustainable digital future.

This year, the awards were presented for 19 categories in Singapore and 9 in APAC. Award winners were selected based on the positive business impact of solutions, their commitment to creating exceptional customer experiences, the strategic value and high impact of their solution on the market, as well as their exemplary use of Microsoft technologies.

“During this time of macroeconomic headwinds, economies and businesses are embracing digital transformation to build resilience,” said Kevin Chan, Chief Partner Officer, Microsoft Singapore. “It gives us great pleasure to congratulate AvePoint on being named as a two-time winner at the 2023 Microsoft Singapore Partner of the Year Awards and a Finalist for the Microsoft APAC Partner of the Year Awards. They serve as a shining example of how we can use our platforms and technology to create economic value and contribute to our society. We will continue to invest in deep ecosystem partnerships and working with partners who share our passion for empowering every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.”

To learn more about AvePoint’s over 20-year partnership with Microsoft, please visit the Microsoft Alliance page.

About AvePoint

Collaborate with Confidence. AvePoint provides the most advanced platform to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration. Over 17,000 customers worldwide rely on our solutions to modernize the digital workplace across Microsoft, Google, Salesforce and other collaboration environments. AvePoint’s global channel partner program includes over 3,500 managed service providers, value added resellers and systems integrators, with our solutions available in more than 100 cloud marketplaces. Founded in 2001, AvePoint is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey with 25 global offices. To learn more, visit www.avepoint.com.

