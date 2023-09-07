Allsup explains value of SSDI for American workforce, plus offers vital financial solutions for debt relief, helping money stretch further

Belleville, Illinois, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The average Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefit has increased 18 percent over the past three years, highlighting its crucial financial value for U.S. workers, according to Allsup, the nation’s premier provider of disability representation. The national average benefit was $1,486.60 in July 2023 for beneficiaries, compared with $1,258.91 in July 2020, according to SSA data- an increase of $227.69 per month.

“Now, more than ever, it’s pivotal for the U.S. workforce to recognize the importance of their disability insurance coverage through Social Security. This includes the monthly income they may receive and support with returning to work, after a severe illness or injury,” said T.J. Geist, Principal Advocate at Allsup. U.S. workers receive federal disability insurance coverage through their FICA payroll taxes, with a portion divided among Social Security retirement, disability insurance and Medicare programs. Nearly 160 million workers have SSDI coverage.

“The financial crisis that can occur when someone must stop working is devastating, and it’s another reason we expanded our SSDI representation to include financial solutions,” Geist explained. Allsup now provides SSDI representation and financial hope with its expansion into Disability Financial SolutionsSM that include credit card and medical debt relief, healthcare insurance assistance, as well as resource support that ranges from utilities to housing needs. These additional services are exclusively offered to customers when filing their claim or disability appeal with Allsup.

“We know that money problems can become a crisis after a disability, and we’re the only representatives offering this combination of assistance to all of our customers,” Geist explained. With nearly four decades of experience, Allsup has assisted over 375,000 people in obtaining the SSDI benefits they earned during their working careers.

Allsup’s Disability Financial Solutions include:

Healthcare insurance options: The Healthcare Insurance Services team at Allsup assists clients in exploring healthcare insurance options, ensuring access to essential medical treatment, and enhancing the likelihood of SSDI benefits approval.

Credit card and medical bill savings: Debt settlement experts negotiate with credit card and medical companies on behalf of Allsup customers, yielding substantial savings while alleviating financial strain.

Food, utility, prescription savings and more: Allsup connects customers with resources offering savings on everyday necessities like utilities, meals and prescriptions.

Mortgage relief: Leveraging an extensive network, Allsup provides customers with information on Housing Assistance Fund (HAF) resources available in their respective states, offering vital support during challenging periods.

“Our goal at Allsup is to be a trusted resource for individuals with disabilities during the lengthy SSDI application process and beyond,” Geist said. “We help empower our clients to make choices, navigate their financial hardships effectively and help secure their financial future. With our expertise and support, clients can avoid financial pitfalls and confidently pursue their SSDI benefits.”

Customers are also sharing their stories of relief with these new financial solutions: “Allsup has been by my side every step of the way. It’s comforting to know I can pay my debt off sooner. If Allsup only helped with my SSDI case and my debt, that would be enough. Instead, they also provided resources to help lower our monthly expenses. I am forever grateful for using Allsup!” – said Karina, a satisfied Allsup customer.

For more information about applying for SSDI benefits, filing your appeal if you were denied, or to see if you are eligible, visit FileSSDI.Allsup.com or call 1-800-678-3276.

ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, return to work, and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at Allsup.com and @Allsup or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.

