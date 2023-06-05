EATONTOWN, N.J. and NEW YORK, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avertix Medical, Inc. (“Avertix” or the “Company”), a company focused on improving long-term management and outcomes of high-risk coronary disease in patients who have survived one or more heart attacks, today announced that Tim Moran, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Philip Tom, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to attend the Sidoti Summer Small Cap Conference on June 14-15, 2023.

Avertix management will present on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the Avertix website. You can also access the webcast directly, here.

About Avertix Medical, Inc.

Avertix is a cutting-edge medical device company offering the first and only FDA-approved Class III implantable device that can detect silent and atypical symptomatic heart attacks in real-time. With a robust portfolio of U.S. patents pertaining to Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS) events, Avertix is at the forefront of innovation in cardiovascular care and is committed to improving patient outcomes and saving lives through advanced medical technologies. For more information, visit avertix.com.

About The Guardian™️ System

The Guardian device is implanted subcutaneously by a cardiologist or electrophysiologist during a low-risk, outpatient surgical procedure. The Guardian’s proprietary algorithm uses machine learning to establish a patient’s baseline, then continuously records the heart’s electrical activity, 24/7, detecting and alerting for shifts in the ST segment, indicative of heart attacks. The Guardian device provides a more effective diagnosis of a life-threatening event when compared to patient symptoms alone.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Mike Cavanaugh

ICR Westwicke

Mike.Cavanaugh@westwicke.com

+1-617-877-9641

Media Relations

Sean Leous

ICR Westwicke

Sean.Leous@westwicke.com

+1-646-866-4012

Holly Windler

media@avertix.co