NORTH CONWAY, N.H., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Digitunity, a national nonprofit organization that connects people in need with donated computers, today announced that the Avery Dennison Foundation has provided a $10,000 donation to support the organization’s efforts to increase digital inclusion through device ownership.

Since the mid-1980s, Digitunity, its predecessor organization, and community partners have placed hundreds of thousands of computers with people in need. Providing that technology is essential to helping people to succeed in school, participate in the economy, and improve their communities.

“We’re thrilled to have an organization like the Avery Dennison Foundation join our mission to close the digital divide,” said Scot Henley, Executive Director of Digitunity. “With the help of this contribution, we’ll be able to elevate the issue, accelerate our efforts, and help more community-based organizations obtain the technology they need for their constituents.”

Avery Dennison is a materials science and manufacturing company specialized in the design and manufacture of labeling and functional materials. Its foundation, the Avery Dennison Foundation, advances the causes of education, sustainability, and women’s empowerment.

With sustainability as one of its core values, the Avery Dennison Foundation’s contribution to Digitunity reflects this value by helping to keep e-waste out of the landfill while also encouraging others to donate to this environmentally-oriented organization.

According to the United Nations, in 2019, 53.6 million tons of e-waste were discarded. Digitunity sees this as an opportunity to help both people and the environment. An estimated 36 million people in the U.S. do not have a computer at home. Computer donation and reuse is a practical, environmentally-friendly solution for expanding device ownership.

“Our support of Digitunity and their work to increase digital equity through the reuse of and equitable access to technology devices aligns with our ongoing commitment to sustainability and social good,” said Janet Sandoval, Director of Global Corporate Social Responsibility at the Avery Dennison Foundation. “Such contributions are integral to investing in our employees, consumers, and community.”

By linking corporate and individual donors with partner organizations in its network, Digitunity places thousands of computers each year with individuals who need them for education, work, and daily living. This, in turn, provides computers that may have otherwise been discarded a second life and individuals with the technology they need.

Digitunity is in discussion with a number of leading businesses and other organizations to provide similar sponsorships and donations in the coming year. Please visit Digitunity.org to learn more about Digitunity and its corporate giving programs, including the Corporate Pledge to End the Digital Divide.

About Digitunity

Since the 1980s, Digitunity has advanced digital inclusion by connecting donors of technology with organizations serving people in need. Our mission is to ensure everyone who needs a computer has one, along with robust internet connectivity and digital literacy skills. To learn more about our mission, please visit Digitunity.org.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison is a materials science and manufacturing company specialized in designing and manufacturing labeling and functional materials. Their expertise and global scale enable them to deliver innovative, sustainable, and intelligent solutions around the world. To learn more, please visit averydennison.com.

About The Avery Dennison Foundation

The Avery Dennison Foundation advances the causes of education, sustainability, and women’s empowerment in communities where Avery Dennison employees live and work. To learn more, please visit averydennison.com.

