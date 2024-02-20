BURBANK, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avian Law Group, a leading personal injury law firm, this week released its comprehensive report on rideshare accidents and injuries for 2024. The report, a culmination of rigorous analysis and research, sheds light on critical statistics, trends, and safety concerns surrounding the burgeoning rideshare industry.

The 2024 report reveals key findings, including an increase in rideshare-related accidents and the pivotal role of regulatory measures in enhancing passenger safety. It highlights the significant impact of ridesharing services on urban mobility and road safety, presenting data-driven insights into accident rates, injury types, and the effectiveness of safety protocols.

“Ridesharing has transformed urban transportation, but not without raising serious safety concerns,” said Michael Avanesian, founder of Avian Law Group. “Our report aims to inform stakeholders and contribute to making ridesharing safer for everyone.”

The report is essential reading for policymakers, rideshare companies, and the general public, offering valuable insights into mitigating risks associated with rideshare services.

For more information and to access the full report, visit Avian Law Group’s Rideshare Accident and Injury Statistics page.

About Avian Law Group

Avian Law Group is a full-service law firm with a focus on providing high-quality legal services to clients in various areas of practice. Our team of skilled and dedicated attorneys is committed to delivering exceptional results, upholding the highest ethical standards, and providing unmatched client service.

Media Contact

Laura Delgado

Avian Law Group

(760) 713-1493

[email protected]