Avianca Airlines partners with FirstHive and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to better understand its customer behavior

Jan. 16, 2020

  • FirstHive and TCS will work with Avianca to improve customer understanding by enabling the delivery of hyper-personalized customer buying and flying experiences.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FirstHive today announces that it will begin deployment of its Intelligent Customer Data Platform in partnership with TCS, as part of a pilot program aimed to help Avianca Airlines improve customer behavior understanding.

FirstHive, a TCS COIN™ partner, will be collaborating with TCS for this pilot program. Launched in 2006, TCS’ Co-Innovation Network (COIN) connects multiple stakeholder groups in a collaborative innovation ecosystem to  conceptualize breakthrough solutions and formalize innovation across a wide spectrum of industries.  This enables the creation of new streams of revenue and accelerates go-to-market initiatives to help clients in their digital transformation journeys.

Under this initiative, Avianca Airlines bets on strengthening its competitive edge by enhancing their customers’ experience throughout every stage of their journey. During the first phase of the project, TCS will leverage FirstHive’s customer identity creation capability using a range of Avianca’s online and offline Customer Data Streams to create Unified Customer Personas. FirstHive’s proprietary AI/ML-powered prediction and recommendation engine will also help Avianca surprise and delight its customers by providing hyper-personalized user experiences.

“We are excited to partner with FirstHive and TCS in this project”, said Andres Waldraff, Avianca’s Director of Analytics. “FirstHive and TCS will help us map customer behavior and correlate it to their circumstance, to deliver enhanced and personalized travel experiences throughout our journey”, he added.

Aditya Bhamidipaty, FirstHive’s CEO added “Enhancing customer delight has been the cornerstone of FirstHive. We are honored to partner with Avianca Airlines and TCS to showcase our award-winning AI/ML technology combined with our expert customer success team to help Avianca achieve its high levels of customer experience objectives.”

