ATLANTA, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Volantio today announced a major renewal with Avianca, the second oldest continuously operating airline in the world, and the leading carrier in Central and South America. Avianca works with Volantio to identify passengers with flexible travel plans and rebook them onto alternative flights, helping to drive higher revenues and solve operational challenges like overbooked flights in a guest-friendly, modernized manner.

“We are delighted to announce the continuation of our partnership with Volantio,” said Claudio Vélez, Avianca’s Chief Revenue Officer. “Their platform helps us find passengers willing to adjust their travel plans, resulting in thousands of volunteers moved in just the last quarter. Volantio has enabled Avianca to run a more efficient operation while also providing benefits to guests with flexible travel plans. This positively impacts the goodwill of our legendary brand, along with increasing guest satisfaction while enabling Avianca to fly fuller aircraft.”

Volantio’s business has more than tripled in the prior 24 months. The company today serves 15 airlines globally who flew over 320 million passengers in 2022 and collectively generated over $35B in revenue. Volantio’s platform, guided by machine learning, identifies high demand flights, and crafts customized offers to incentivize passengers to move to lower demand flights. This enables the airline to more efficiently use its resources, reducing CO 2 emissions per passenger flown, while providing benefits to passengers for their travel flexibility. With passenger traffic on airlines expected to increase 5x over the next 20 years, Volantio’s innovative platform provides airlines with a tool to more efficiently use their existing resources, flying more passengers without flying more aircraft.

“We are thrilled that Avianca has decided to renew their relationship with Volantio,” said Azim Barodawala, Volantio’s Co-Founder and CEO. “Avianca has consistently been an innovative leader in Central and South America, and it’s only fitting that they are adopting advanced technologies to drive higher revenues, enable more efficient operations, and empower passengers with greater choice and benefits.”

About Volantio

Founded in 2014 by Azim Barodawala and Fenn Bailey, Volantio addresses revenue and capacity optimization challenges for capacity-constrained industries, which represent over $5.7 trillion in value globally. The company today works with 15 airlines worldwide along with Disney Theatrical Group, and has received investment from some of the largest names in travel, including Alaska Airlines, Qantas, IAG, JetBlue, and Amadeus.

