The Middle East aviation market is projected to reach US$ 75 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.9%.

Middle East Aviation Market size was valued at US$ 60 billion in 2023 and is predicted to rise at a substantial CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period of 2023 and 2030 according to RationalStat analysis.

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The aviation market in the Middle East region includes airport operations, airlines, and aviation support services. The growth of the Middle East aviation market is driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for air travel and the expansion of aviation infrastructure in the region. In addition, the growing tourism industry in the Middle East is also contributing to the growth of the market.

The Middle East has been a lucrative market for both the business and private aviation verticals due to the presence of a large high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals population in the region. There is a high demand for large-cabin and long-range business jets in the Middle East due to their high luxury and comfort.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the Middle East aviation market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, and geography/regions (including GCC, Iran, Iraq, Turkey, and the Rest of the Middle East). The report also offers Middle East and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers Middle East and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the Middle East aviation market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (‘000 units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the Middle East aviation market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Middle East Aviation Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, commercial aviation are expected to account for more than 80% of the entire aviation market. The growth of commercial aviation is fueled by rising tourism activities.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 60 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 75 billion Growth Rate 3.9% Key Market Drivers Increase demand for air travel

Expansion of aviation infrastructure

Growing tourism industry Companies Profiled Emirates Group

Etihad Airways

Qatar Airways

Saudi Arabian Airlines

Gulf Air

Flydubai

Air Arabia

Oman Air

Jazeera Airways

Royal Jordanian Airlines

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some of the prominent players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships and collaborations are some of the strategies followed by industry players, some of the key developments in the Middle East aviation market include,

In November 2021, MENA Aerospace, a Bahrain-based aviation services group, launched a new cargo airline to provide air cargo services between Asia and Middle East & Africa.

In January 2021, the United Arab Emirates signed an agreement with the United States to purchase 50 F-35 jets and 18 armed drones. The deliveries of the F-35 jets are expected to begin beyond 2027.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the Middle East aviation market growth include Emirates Group, Etihad Airways, Qatar Airways, Saudi Arabian Airlines, Gulf Air, Flydubai, Air Arabia, Oman Air, Jazeera Airways, and Royal Jordanian Airlines, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the Middle East aviation market based on type, and region

Middle East Aviation Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (‘000 units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Commercial Aviation Passenger Aircraft Freighter Military Aviation Combat Non-combat General Aviation Helicopter Piston Fixed-wing Aircraft Turboprop Aircraft Business Jet

Middle East Aviation Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (‘000 units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region GCC Aviation Market Iran Aviation Market Iraq Aviation Market Turkey Aviation Market Rest of the Middle East Aviation Market



Key Questions Answered in the Aviation Report:

What will be the market value of the Middle East aviation market by 2030?

What is the market size of the Middle East aviation market?

What are the market drivers of the Middle East aviation market?

What are the key trends in the Middle East aviation market?

Which is the leading region in the Middle East aviation market?

What are the major companies operating in the Middle East aviation market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the Middle East aviation market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoints to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

